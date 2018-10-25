Director George Miller is finally ready to get behind the camera once again. Sadly, it isn't going to be for a sequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, but having this man making another movie of any kind, considering what he managed to do on his last at-bat, should be exciting for movie lovers. This time around, it's an original flick titled Three Thousand Years of Longing and, though plot details are virtually non-existent at the present time, it already sounds promising.

According to a new report, George Miller wrote Three Thousand Years of Longing himself, which he'll also direct, and the movie will be sold to buyers at the upcoming American Film Market by FilmNation. It should have absolutely no problem finding a home at a major studio. There isn't even a logline for the movie made available to the public just yet, but it's described as "epic in scope" and unlike anything Miller has done in the past. Considering that this is the guy behind every Mad Max movie, as well as Babe and Happy Feet, that's saying something.

It's further been reported that Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) and Tilda Swinton (Snowpiercer) are set to star in the movie. Both of them are considered to be amongst the better and more sought-after talents working in the business today and, not for nothing, but both of them have starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe previously; Swinton as The Ancient One in Doctor Strange and Elba as Heimdall in the Thor and Avengers movies. Just never together on screen. With a pair like that leading the cast, who needs a synopsis to get pumped about this?

Mad Max: Fury Road was released in 2015 and did decent business at the box office, but was an absolute critical darling and went on to score ten Oscar nominations, taking home six. George Miller hatched plans for at least one sequel, tentatively titled The Wasteland, and a possible spin-off centered on Charlize Theron's Furiosa. Unfortunately, a dispute between Warner Bros. over money Miller believes he is owed has gotten in the way of that actually happening. So, he simply decided to move on to something else for the time being. Given that Miller is 73-years-old and probably only has a few more movies left in him (not that anyone wants to think about that) it's best that he doesn't just sit on his hands waiting for things to work themselves out.

The American Film Market will launch on October 31 and it's expected that Three Thousand Years of Longing will find a home quickly. Hopefully, we'll learn some more details once a studio picks it up. It's expected that the movie will film sometime next year. Idris Elba is currently filming the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, while Tilda Swinton will be seen in the upcoming Suspiria remake. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on the project are made available. This news was previously reported by Deadline.