Blumhouse is going all in on its winning barebones production formula with the cheap-looking Thriller, which makes it extra scary by default. Its loose production values add a certain aura to this haunting tale that you would never get with a big budget horror project. Oh, and we should mention, since it's returning to theaters today, this has nothing to do with Michael Jackson's Thriller, which is playing in 3D alongside The House With a Clock in Its Walls.

Thriller is the latest low budget creeper from Blumhouse, who are gearing up to release the much more high profile Halloween sequel in theaters next month. Dallas Jackson directs Thriller, which tells of a childhood prank gone horribly wrong. You get to see that prank happen here, and the outcome will definitely turn your stomach. The dollar store production aesthetic adds a sense of realism that comes across like a snuff film.

Thriller tells the tale of a shy young man named Chauncey Page. He winds up in juvenile hall after he accidentally kills a young woman during a cruel prank being played on him. Once released from jail, he returns home to seek his revenge.

Jason Woods is playing Chauncey as a new kind of slasher stalker, who is yearning to get the blood of his tormentors all over his soft hands. His group of tormentors are now all in high school, getting ready for the big Homecoming dance. Dressed in nothing but a hoodie and a menacing stare, Chauncey goes through the group, picking them off one by one with glee and abandon. He's a bad dude. And he's down right terrifying.

Jason Woods is joined in this fine ensemble by Mykelti Williamson, perhaps best known as Bubba in Forrest Gump. Also along for this wicked ride are The Wu Tang Clan's RZA (Ghost Dog), Jessica Allain, (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation), Luke Tennie (Shock and Awe), Tequan Richmond (Ray), Paige Hurd (A Girl Like Grace), Chelsea Rendon (Bright), Mitchell Edwards (The First Purge), Pepi Sonuga (Ash Vs. Evil Dead), Maestro Harrell (Ali) and Michael Ocampo (Shooter).

Thriller doesn't have a set release date just yet. It could even get a simultaneous theatrical and VOD release before Halloween, if Blumhouse plays its cards right. The movie is set to premiere this weekend at the LA Film Festival. You can check out the first spooky trailer from Deadline Youtube. We also have a look at Chauney in his menacing hood as part of the poster art.