At their global stream event TUDUM, Netflix announced the release date for Spanish literary adaptation A Través De Mi Ventana aka Through My Window. Before the release, we do have a trailer to take a look at for the upcoming film. The film is a Spanish-language adaptation of a teen novel by Venezuelan author Ariana Godoy.

The novel tells the story of teen girl Raquel, who has a longtime crush on her neighbor Ares. She has never spoken to him, but she's dead set to make him fall in love with her. Raquel is focused and all in on this journey but Ares is the type who doesn't fall in love so easily. The attraction is going at the speed she would like it to so their potential steamy attraction might need a little push. ﻿

The film was directed by Marçal Forés and will star Clara Galle, Julio Peña, Pilar Castro, Hugo Arbues, and Eric Masip. At their global fan live stream event TUDUM, Netflix announced their adaptation of A Través De Mi Ventana aka Through My Window will be released on February 4th 2022. They also debuted an exclusive video for all of us to look at The brief clip shows that Raquel might not be the only one with stalker-ish tendencies. It shows Ares sneaking in through her window to discover her new laptop password, while she pretends to be asleep. Nothing wrong with that right? Check out the video below:

This production comes from Netflix Spain, from the crew behind popular Netflix items like Money Heist, which also got a new trailer, and Elite. Raquel is played by Galle, a newcomer who will also appear in the second season of the Amazon series The Boarding School: Las Cumbres, which premieres just two weeks after Through My Window, on February 19th, 2022. Ares is played by Peña, who has previously appeared on the Argentine telenovela BIA, which airs on Disney Channel Latin America.

The plot description doesn't quite show the dark and twisted edge that can be seen in the clip but also throughout the film and story. The theme of who is really playing who is something that you can pick up on from this clip but still don't know exactly where the story will take you. ﻿

Through My Window is one of many movies to be announced at TUDUM. It is shaping up to be a little more racy than a simple crush film might be. And it certainly has a bit of dark attraction going on. ﻿With Netflix doing more and more young adult shows and films, this one will be a hit for sure. ﻿

It also adds more of a global feel to the platform bringing in international viewers, directors and actors to its already packed streaming library. As of the last few years, Netflix as a company has really expanded to all corners of the globe (wait does the earth have corners?) and it looks as though it is paying off for them. ﻿So what do you think of this new film? Will you be watching?