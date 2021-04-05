We recently learned that a Thundercats movie is a go at Warner Bros., with Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard set to bring the beloved animated series to life on the big screen. While it is unclear just how far away we are from cameras rolling, buzz has already begun when it comes to who may star in the long-awaited adaptation. Now, we have at least one big name being thrown about in the form of Ryan Reynolds.

Before diving in, we must caution that this is just a rumor for the time being. Nothing more. It should not be taken as gospel and is merely something worth discussing. That being said, industry insider Daniel Richtman, who has proved to have an incredibly reliable track record, took to Patreon to state that the Deadpool and Detective Pikachu star is being eyed for a possible role. It is not clear which character Reynolds would potentially play, though Lion-O seems like a safe bet. Other names being mentioned currently in the rumor mill included Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Vin Diesel (Fast & Furious), though nothing has been substantiated at this time.

The Ryan Reynolds rumor is particularly interesting for several reasons. For one, it would add another huge project to his slate. Reynolds is currently working on Deadpool 3, as well as Netflix's The Adam Project, a Clue reboot and a new take on A Christmas Carol, among many other things. But it's also worth remembering rumors were suggesting that Michael Bay's thriller 6 Underground, which starred Reynolds, was secretly a ThunderCats movie. That didn't prove to be true, with Reynolds extinguishing the rumors personally, but it would, in a way, bring things full circle.

ThunderCats began life as an animated series in 1985. The series has had several reboots/continuations over the years and remains incredibly popular. Generally speaking, it a group of cat-like humanoid alien heroes on a planet called Third Earth. The series picks up in the aftermath of their homeworld of Thundera being destroyed, which forces the Thunderean nobility to flee in search of a new home. The most recent incarnation, ThunderCats Roar, aired on Cartoon Network between February and December of 2020. This new project will mark the first time that the franchise has been turned into a movie.

Adam Wingard is set to rewrite the script alongside his frequent collaborator Simon Barrett. It is said they will use a blend of CGI and animation. David Coggeshall (Scream: The TV Series) penned a previous version. Wingard is said to be using the original animated series as a "jumping-off point" but will take the story in a new direction. Wingard's other previous credits include Death Note, Blair Witch and You're Next. There is no word yet on how soon production will begin and Warner Bros. has not yet locked in a release date. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This rumor comes to us via Daniel Richtman's Patreon.