The recent announcement that Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will helm an adaptation of beloved cartoon series ThunderCats for Warner Bros. has fans reaching for their Sword of Omens and screaming "ThunderCats Ho!" triumphantly into the air. The project was revealed yesterday, and fans have since taken to social media to share their excitement, their concerns, and, of course, their fan casting ideas.

While many cannot wait to see the property realized for modern audiences, others are worried that this could render the Thundercats unrecognizable.

First aired way back in 1985, ThunderCats was animated by Japanese studio Pacific Animation Corporation and co-produced by Rankin-Bass Animated Entertainment. The science fiction story follows a group of cat-like humanoid aliens from the planet Thundera. When the dying planet meets its end, the group, known as the ThunderCats, is forced to flee its homeland, and end up on Third Earth.

The series has spawned several animated reboots in the form of 2011's short-lived ThunderCats and the more recent ThunderCats Roar, which changed the animation style drastically, much to the chagrin of, well, pretty much everyone.

The original series though remains a staple of many a childhood, with many fans concerned that the upcoming adaptation could prove to be another example in a long line of childhood ruiners.

In the original series, the ThunderCats become friendly with the natives of Third Earth, but are threatened by the villainous Mumm-Ra, an undead evil sorcerer bound to the servitude of four malevolent, godlike entities known as the Ancient Spirits of Evil. Some fans feel that the upcoming movie could give Mumm-Ra his due, with one making the case for the misunderstood antagonist.

Of course, the emergence of a ThunderCats movie has brought forth dark memories of another recent big screen outing for oddly humanoid cats, with some fans drawing a daunting comparison.

Following the announcement, the fan casting quickly began, with one name emerging as the front runner for ThunderCats leader, Lion-O.

Some have clearly put a lot of thought into the casting of the titular group, likely holding onto these ideas for years waiting for just this announcement to be made.

Wingard's take on the property will reportedly turn the ThunderCats into a hybrid of CGI and animation, with Wingard on board to rewrite a script with Simon Barrettt. The movie will use the animated series as a jumping-off point, but then Wingard will take it in a direction he has been "thinking about for many years".

What that direction is, and what the combination of CGI and animation will end up looking like is anyone's guess, but no doubt many fans are hoping we will at least get to hear some version of the iconic theme tune.

With director Adam Wingard having already tackled and merged two famous franchises in the recently released Godzilla vs. Kong, which finds the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong do battle, as well as working on a sequel to beloved 90s actioner Face/Off, Wingard is evidently not afraid to bear the brunt of fan expectation when it comes to reviving iconic properties. Here's hoping he produces something worthy of the ThunderCats. The news of the ThunderCats movie was first reported by Deadline.

