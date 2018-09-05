Earlier this year, it was announced that Michael Bay was directing a movie for Netflix titled Six Underground, which is set to star Ryan Reynolds and Dave Franco, among a few other big stars. However, a new report claims that the title Six Underground is actually just a cover up, and that it is secretly a live action Thundercats movie.

The originally released premise for Six Underground said that the story revolved around six billionaires who fake their deaths in order to team up and fight evil. The project was given a $150 million budget, one of the largest budgets to ever be given by Netflix, with the hopes that it would spawn a franchise, much like Bright. The script is being helmed by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who previously wrote both Deadpool movies for Ryan Reynolds, hinting that the movie may be an action comedy.

A reliable source connected to IGN has now claimed that that the movie is secretly set to be about the ThunderCats, and that the entire Six Underground premise is just a ploy in order to make the ThunderCats reveal a surprise. IGN has pointed out that their source is the same source that claimed that Simon Pegg would be in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which ended up being true, so they are certainly reliable. While this rumor should still be taken with a grain of salt, it is still interesting news.

While ThunderCats may seem like an obscure property for Michael Bay to take hold of, he does have a track record of turning '80s animated shows into gritty live action blockbusters, as seen with the Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. Not only this, but Bay was confirmed to be attached to a possible ThunderCats movie back in 2012, so this report isn't coming entirely out of left field.

If this report is indeed true, then it would also mean that Ryan Reynolds would be the star of the movie. While the rumor didn't say who any of the actors currently signed on would be playing, it did say that the cast currently attached to Six Underground would be in the movie. This would include The Disaster Artist and Now You See Me star Dave Franco, Inglorious Basterds and Now You See Me actress Mélanie Laurent, Pacific Rim: Uprising actress Adria Arjona, and X-Men: Apocalypse actor Ben Hardy.

Six Underground is currently slated to enter production this fall, so if this rumor is indeed true, we may hear more reports on the matter in just a few months. While the current premise for Six Underground is certainly interesting, there's no denying that a potential ThunderCats movie is more exciting and much more up Michael Bay's alley. Time will only tell if this rumor from IGN Middle East does pan out to be true or not, but for the millions of ThunderCats fans around the world, we certainly hope it does. If so, it will be great to see Ryan Reynolds star in an explosion-filled ThunderCats movie that hopefully sets up an entire franchise on Netflix.