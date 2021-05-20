Despite audiences seeing the kind of explosive action that director Adam Wingard is capable of with Godzilla vs. Kong, ThunderCats writer Simon Barrett believes that fans are not ready for what Wingard has in store for the feline-infused humanoid warriors. Barrett reveals that the filmmaker has been thinking about bringing the popular 80s property to life on the big screen for some time, and that this has led to something which will "destroy". Presumably in a good way...

"I will say this, our Thundercats adaptation is going to be really, really cool. I don't think people are at all prepared for how long Adam Wingard has spent thinking about ThunderCats. They are not ready for Adam's ThunderCats movie. It is going to destroy."

First aired way back in 1985, ThunderCats is a science fiction story which follows a group of cat-like humanoid aliens from the planet Thundera. When the dying planet meets its end, the group, known as the ThunderCats, is forced to flee its homeland, and end up on Third Earth, eventually battling all manner of mutants, monsters and the evil overlord, Mumm-Ra. The series has become a staple of many a childhood and has since spawned several reboot attempts in the form of 2011's short-lived ThunderCats and the more recent ThunderCats Roar, which made substantial changes to the animation style, much to the chagrin of everyone who has ever existed or ever will exist.

While details of Wingard and Barrett's approach to bringing the property to life on the big screen remain largely unknown, the Godzilla vs. Kong director has revealed that it was in fact his work on the monster mash-up movie that made him realize his ThunderCats vision was now achievable. "And so, it was only really actually during the pandemic - and I would say during the late phases of the Godzilla vs. Kong post - when I started getting shots in from the Hollow Earth scene. I started looking at it and, honestly, this is how it started," Wingard revealed. "It was literally I was looking at shots of Hollow Earth and I thought, god, this is exactly what a ThunderCats movie should look like. And then I thought, wait a minute, I could make the ThunderCats movie!"

Wingard has also described the project as an "adventure movie," adding that he plans to make the movie accessible to all ages while still maintaining the spirit of the original cartoon. "I don't want ThunderCats to be only accessible to kids," he said. "I do want this to feel like when you watch it, you're watching the actual '80s cartoon series brought to life, it's going to be an adventure movie."

Thanks to Godzilla vs. Kong lighting up the box office even amid trying times, Wingard will hopefully be given carte blanche to do whatever he likes with ThunderCats and finally bring this long-awaited passion project to life in the way he sees fit.

The ThunderCats movie will reportedly be achieved through a hybrid of CGI and animation, and while no casting announcements have yet been made, fans of the series have been making suggestions, including either Jason Momoa or Ryan Reynolds as intrepid leader, Lion-O. This comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.