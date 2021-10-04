Andrew Garfield is a young theater composer navigating through love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City in the upcoming Netflix movie Tick, Tick...Boom!. Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. Check out the trailer and key art below.

The synopsis reads: "The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?"

tick, tick...BOOM! stars Academy Award nominee & Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, Emmy Award nominee Mj Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought of The Roots, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens. It is written by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson and produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Entertainment, Julie Oh, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Andrew Garfield is of course very well known for playing Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel. There have been heavy rumors for a while that he will be back in the role in December when Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in movie theaters. He has denied these rumors many times, but we will find out for sure if he shows up back in that role in December.

"I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I'm a fan as well," Garfield previously told Variety, referring to rumors of his return alongside Tobey Maguire. "You can't help but imagine scenes and moments of 'Oh, my God, how f------ cool would it be if they did that?' But it's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in. But I know I'm not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don't know what's happening."

Outside of Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his role in the Mel Gibson war drama Hacksaw Ridge. He also won a Tony Award for Best Actor for his role as Prior Walter in Angels in America on Broadway. Recently, he also appeared in Michael Showalter's The Eyes of Tammy Faye with the studio reportedly pushing for Garfield to get another Academy Award nomination for the movie.

tick, tick, BOOM! will be released in movie theaters on Nov. 12, 2021, followed by a wider release on Nov. 19 on Netflix.