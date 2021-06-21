When two geniuses collide, great things can happen. That's precisely what audiences could be getting with Netflix's Tick, Tick...Boom!. The new teaser released by Netflix shows off the upcoming musical starring Andrew Garfield. Tick, Tick...Boom! is an autobiographical musical from Jonathan Larson, the creator of Rent. This film is also the feature-film directorial debut for Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creative genius behind Hamilton and In The Heights.

The new teaser shows off Larson (Andrew Garfield) as he lives his life in New York City, trying to make it big in the performing arts scene. The story takes place in the 1990's and focuses on Larson who works at a diner and is constantly questioning his career choices while trying to fulfill his dream. Garfield says that he is hearing a tick as time goes by, suggesting he is wondering what he is going to do with the time he is given. Garfield also shows off a bit of his singing chops in this teaser.

Garfield stars alongside a well-rounded cast, which includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus, Joshua Henry, Bradley Whitford and Noah Robbins. Miranda is co-producing the film alongside Ron Howard, Julie Oh, and Brian Grazer. The screenplay is written by Steven Levenson, who also wrote the book for Dear Evan Hanson.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has experience with this source material as he starred in a theater production of Tick, Tick...Boom! in 2014. Miranda himself has had tremendous success in the world of theater and credits Larson as being an inspiration for him.

"Jonathan Larson's captivating storytelling in Rent first taught me that musicals could be contemporary, true to life, and depict your own experiences," Miranda said previously. "But it was Tick, Tick...Boom! that solidified that drive in me to hone my own voice as a playwright."

Initially, Tick, Tick...Boom! was a solo act by Larson when it was first performed off-broadway in 1990. However, shortly after his death in 1996, playwright David Auburn restructured the show into a three act musical that premiered off-broadway in 2001. The show has premiered around the world including London, Germany, Brazil, and Argentina. In 2016, the show received an off-broadway revival.

Larson tragically died unexpectedly the morning of Rent's first Off-Broadway preview performance. While he was unable to physically witness the success of his work, his legacy remains secure. Rent played on Broadway from April 1996 until September 7, 2008. It currently stands as the 11th longest running musical in the history of Broadway. Rent garnered many Tony awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Larson posthumously received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The film adaptation is set to hit Netflix and select theaters sometime this fall. For those who can't wait, Miranda's other work, In the Heights, now has a film adaptation which is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max today. Broadway fans have plenty to look forward to in film as Tick, Tick...Boom! joins other exciting adaptations including Dear Evan Hanson and Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story, set to debut this December.