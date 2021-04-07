Reunited at last. Ticket To Paradise, an upcoming romantic dramedy starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts will release on September 30, 2022. The film, which was announced this February will see George Clooney and Julia Roberts unite once again after giving successful hits together such as Ocean's Eleven and its sequel Ocean''s Twelve.

The film's September 30 release date next year would place it on the release slate a week after Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. While Ticket To Paradise is solely distributed by Universal Pictures, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is a joint production from both Universal and Dreamworks Animation.

Two films from the same studio should eventually mark a good opening for Universal; however, the yet-untitled sequel to Sony's Academy Award-winning animated feature Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse is releasing the next week. The film will also face competition from an untitled Marvel Cinematic Universe film, currently in development in collaboration with Disney, which is set to hit theaters on October 7, 2022. So, given that Ticket To Paradise is literally sandwiched between two large releases, one of these Universal Studios ventures is likely to take a hit at the box office from giants like Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

Ticket To Paradise will be directed by English filmmaker Ol Parker, best known for directing The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and its sequel. In the film, George Clooney and Julia Roberts will play an ex-couple, who embark on a fun mission to "stop their lovestruck daughter from making a mistake they made themselves". Though the film is reportedly set in Bali, earlier, Variety reported that the film will be shot in Queensland, Australia. The film will receive a production granny from the Australian federal government equivalent to $4.92 million. The locations from Whitsunday Islands, Gold Coast, and Brisbane will double for locations of Bali, that the film plans to explore.

Further details concerning the cast and crew of Ticket To Paradise are yet to be unveiled, but the film does have a release date and a shoot location; meaning the film is about to go on floors soon. However, given the circumstances and the situation of the ongoing pandemic can shift these dates forward if things don't pan out the way the studio would've planned. Ticket To Paradise is another addition to American productions to shift to Australia. George Miller's Three Thousand Years Longing will also shoot down under in Oceania, while Taika Waititi is also filming MCU entry, Thor: Love and Thunder after previously filming its predecessor there.