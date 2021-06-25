Tiffany Haddish has been turning heads for her brutally honest stand-up for years. She speaks of her foster care upbringing, living in her car during her rise from open mics and even while working with Kevin Hart at the Comedy Playground. Watching Tiffany Haddish succeed in such a stunning way from nightclubs to feature films has been an inspiration for millions of people chasing their dreams. I call her Oprah 2.0.

Like many people who were and are coping through the pandemic, she took the time to assess her goals, one being to get back to her high school physique, and in true Haddish-style, she brought it. She Ready! She recently shared that she started out the tried and true way, with cardio like running on the beach, but she found her stride with VR.

"I love my clothes are too big! ... So, at first I was like doing 15 minutes running on the beach, stuff like that, on my Peleton. But then I got these Oculus glasses. It changed the game. I'm kinda addicted to VR and this app called Supernatural. You're supposed to do like 20 minutes a day. I'll do the 20 minutes and maybe 10 minutes in the morning, then I'm like fiending to get back on. You're like hitting these balls right, you feel like a samurai and good music is playing and then you're flipping and turning and all this stuff. You have to squat down and you start sweating like crazy."

Her partner, actor and rapper Common says it's not for him. Well, whatever floats your boat, these VR fitness routines have Haddish hooked! She says, "I look like like a weirdo. I did it in front of my man one day and he was like, 'You look hilarious.' He was like, 'You're really into it.' He doesn't want to do it. 'I'm not into it. It's not my thing. I'd rather just do push-ups or a real workout."

Haddish says the app helps her to get her heart rate into the 170s and Common can laugh if he wants. She's loving the process, and she wants to show off the results! The Oprah 2.0 moniker for Haddish is not anything new for the industry. She shares her ups and downs, her failures and the process of dusting yourself off and getting back on the horse. Her photos are inspiring not just because of the weight loss, but of the confidence gained, and her reaching out to inspire people to strive for their goals as well.

