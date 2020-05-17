A fake Coming 2 America poster has fans in an uproar over the inclusion of comedian/actress Tiffany Haddish. It has not been revealed if Haddish is actually in the movie, but social media users definitely have something to say about it. The poster, which is obviously fake, caused a pretty big stir this weekend, which found fans arguing whether or not Haddish is truly funny or not. This debate seems to come up quite a bit with the comedian.
Coming to America 2 is set to hit theaters in December, though it's not clear if that release date will stick or not, due to the world's current state of affairs. Regardless, a fake poster started making the rounds last week, which even has the wrong release date on it. An image of Tiffany Haddish from a 2017 photoshoot is used in the poster, which some people like, and some people do not. Social media users have criticized Haddish for perpetuating black stereotypes over the years, and this image brought all of it back up to the surface for some reason.
One person on Twitter responded to the fake Coming to America 2 poster with Tiffany Haddish in it by asking people to "consider that she is making money off of perpetuating the same black stereotypes that have held us back." This sparked a pretty intense debate with a lot of people standing up for Haddish against the haters, though many claim it's not about anything else other than her ability to be funny. "It's about her not being funny! THE END," said another person on Twitter.
When it comes down to it, the stereotype criticism was mainly overtaken by people who really don't like Tiffany Haddish's style of comedy. Humor is all a matter of opinion, but for some reason, people really like to bash Tiffany Haddish frequently. One of the comedian's fans responded by saying, "Y'all loved Tiffany Haddish when she was in Girls Trip now that she is more successful... now... she's 'not funny.'" This argument comes up a lot when talking about how funny all comedians are after they get some success.
When it comes down to it, Tiffany Haddish had to fight for her success. The comedian has been very open about her struggles, noting that she even had to live out of her car for a while. It wasn't until she met Kevin Hart that things turned around. "He gave me 300 bucks and was like 'Find yourself a place for the week. And then write out a list of goals of what you want to do then start accomplishing those goals,'" she remembers. And that's how her life started to turn around. She made her goals a reality. As for having a role in Coming to America 2, that is unclear at the moment, but Haddish is enjoying her success at the moment. You can check out the poster in question below, thanks to EJ Brad and Kai's Twitter account.