A fake Coming 2 America poster has fans in an uproar over the inclusion of comedian/actress Tiffany Haddish. It has not been revealed if Haddish is actually in the movie, but social media users definitely have something to say about it. The poster, which is obviously fake, caused a pretty big stir this weekend, which found fans arguing whether or not Haddish is truly funny or not. This debate seems to come up quite a bit with the comedian.

Coming to America 2 is set to hit theaters in December, though it's not clear if that release date will stick or not, due to the world's current state of affairs. Regardless, a fake poster started making the rounds last week, which even has the wrong release date on it. An image of Tiffany Haddish from a 2017 photoshoot is used in the poster, which some people like, and some people do not. Social media users have criticized Haddish for perpetuating black stereotypes over the years, and this image brought all of it back up to the surface for some reason.

One person on Twitter responded to the fake Coming to America 2 poster with Tiffany Haddish in it by asking people to "consider that she is making money off of perpetuating the same black stereotypes that have held us back." This sparked a pretty intense debate with a lot of people standing up for Haddish against the haters, though many claim it's not about anything else other than her ability to be funny. "It's about her not being funny! THE END," said another person on Twitter.

When it comes down to it, the stereotype criticism was mainly overtaken by people who really don't like Tiffany Haddish's style of comedy. Humor is all a matter of opinion, but for some reason, people really like to bash Tiffany Haddish frequently. One of the comedian's fans responded by saying, "Y'all loved Tiffany Haddish when she was in Girls Trip now that she is more successful... now... she's 'not funny.'" This argument comes up a lot when talking about how funny all comedians are after they get some success.

When it comes down to it, Tiffany Haddish had to fight for her success. The comedian has been very open about her struggles, noting that she even had to live out of her car for a while. It wasn't until she met Kevin Hart that things turned around. "He gave me 300 bucks and was like 'Find yourself a place for the week. And then write out a list of goals of what you want to do then start accomplishing those goals,'" she remembers. And that's how her life started to turn around. She made her goals a reality. As for having a role in Coming to America 2, that is unclear at the moment, but Haddish is enjoying her success at the moment. You can check out the poster in question below, thanks to EJ Brad and Kai's Twitter account.

Can’t wait to see “Coming To America 2” This is going to be good!#comingtoamerica2#eddiemurphy#TiffanyHaddishpic.twitter.com/XuFmhNx6oe — Ej Brad And Kai (@EJBradAndKai) May 17, 2020

To the people saying Tiffany Haddish is being criticized by Black people who are jealous of her success...



consider that she is making money off of perpetuating the same black stereotypes that have held us back



Admittedly, we should be criticizing Tyler Perry just as much tho pic.twitter.com/312mhV39pP — ????????BEYONCÉ BOWLES???????? (@LeahAllise) May 15, 2020

Y’all loved Tiffany Haddish when she was in “Girls Trip” now that she is more successful... now.. she’s “not funny” ? pic.twitter.com/2VGCNKMN71 — raveen ???? (@xoraveen) May 15, 2020

Sad.

It be your own folks.

Kevin Hart ain't been funny in a long minute either.

AND several of his movies have sucked too but he ain't getting this kind of Tiffany Haddish hateration treatment.

Any fool can criticize & most fools do

...but what is it with hatred of Black women? — Just NOT US, is all. (@justiceforall36) May 16, 2020

Black people not liking Tiffany Haddish isn’t about black people being haters...



It’s about her not being funny!

THE END



Her work ethic is to be admired but a GOOD comic she is not! pic.twitter.com/M3LzlR91FJ — Elle Murasaki (@ellesaidtht) May 15, 2020

Black Twitter ragged on Rashida Jones because she didn't "act Black" before #BlackAF AND consistently rags on Tiffany Haddish because she acts "too Black" in her roles. Chile...this is why as a Black woman you gotta just do you and let people punch air. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/72hg4Cb1Y9 — BlackWomenViews (@blackwomenviews) May 16, 2020

Don’t turn this Tiffany haddish thing into a black hating black “it be your own people” thing. Most of us just don’t find her to be funny. I respect her hustle and drive though. And she’s not a bad actress tbh. Just stop doing comedy lol. All we ask ????????‍♂️ — ???????? (@iiAMJAyD) May 15, 2020

It’s a shame yall don’t see why a lot of us don’t like Tiffany Haddish .. she really the stereotype white people see us as???? loud and ghetto .... in every movie .. that’s embarrassing — Subtweet Shawn (@SubtweetShawn3) May 15, 2020

I'm not sure what Tiffany Haddish did to engender such hate- but there are MANY comics some people "just don't find funny" that don't get this level of vitriol.



Even if you don't rock with her, can we be happy it's HER turn in the spotlight for a while? Let her count her bread. — Darryn M. Briggs (@darryn_briggs) May 15, 2020

I feel like white Hollywood tries to force Tiffany Haddish on us. She’s not that funny fr. — Duane “Junya” (@_TheAmericanG) May 15, 2020

Tiffany Haddish in her milllion dollar mansion reading broke people hate on her talent on a phone she don’t have to make payments on pic.twitter.com/vDdEXYFSKt — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) May 15, 2020

Twitter drags the same 3 Black women every other week. It’s like y’all got Tiffany Haddish, Lizzo and Shaun King on rotation at this point. — ????✨ (@TheJessieWoo) May 15, 2020

Y’all mad at Tiffany Haddish? She slept in her car and rose to greatness. Get your broke ass a sense of purpose. — Tiffany J. (@frenchrican_t) May 15, 2020

I’m sorry but the black “community” is always the first ones to tear down darkskin black women once they finally make it. I wish y’all would put the same energy y’all have with Lizzo and Tiffany Haddish towards cancelling actual pieces of shit. pic.twitter.com/lMrWYh7fA4 — taylor ???? ???? (@Iizwarren) May 15, 2020