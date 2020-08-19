Tiffany Haddish has revealed why she decided to cut off all of her hair. In a new interview with Jimmy Fallon, the comedian/actress admitted that now was the perfect time for her to be able to do it. As with anything these days, once it ends up on social media, people begin to pick it apart from every angle until the negativity starts to take over, which Haddish was more than aware of when she made the choice to shave her head.

Jimmy Fallon started off the interview by complimenting Tiffany Haddish's new look. "Thank you, I'm loving it too. My man cut it for me last week. I'm, like, cutting it every two weeks," she said. Her boyfriend is Common, and he apparently fully supports Haddish's decision to go bald for the summer. She had this to say when asked about why she wanted to cut off all of her hair.

"I've always wanted to do it. For years I've been talking about cutting my hair, and you know, this whole quarantine and everything made me think like, 'Well why not now?' I'm not gonna be on any red carpets, and if I do have to be on something, they're always putting me in wigs anyways. And the wigs sit better.'"

This sentiment was echoed in an Instagram story of Tiffany Haddish's where she defended her decision to shave her head. The actress has stated many times that keeping up with her hair is a pain in the neck, which many women agreed with right away. Haddish then told Jimmy Fallon that there was a deeper reasoning behind her decision. She explains.

"I wanted to know what I look like from my head to toe, like, who am I from head to toe. You know, every religion talks about knowing thyself, and I know where all my moles are except the ones on my head, and now I know I got two moles on my head."

Now, Tiffany Haddish loves her decision and has been keeping it up. "I've been talking about it for years, everybody [has] been trying to block it. I ain't letting it happen no more. No more blocks," she says. It is unclear if the actress will go back to growing out her hair at some point, or if she'll just use wigs when the time comes for a specific movie role.

When Tiffany Haddish shaved her head on her Instagram stories, many assumed that she was having a mental breakdown. Haddish unloaded on these people on social media in a lengthy rant, which was also posted on her stories. "Why, when a woman decides, 'I'm going to cut my hair off because I want to see my scalp,' she gotta have a mental problem? Nothing is wrong with my brain, guys, I'm suffering from no emotional sh*t, nothing," she said. You can check out the interview with Tiffany Haddish above, thanks to the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon YouTube channel.