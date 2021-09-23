After captivating the world when it was released on Netflix during the early months of the pandemic, Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem is getting an official sequel. On Thursday, Netflix announced a new slate of true crime documentaries featuring five all-new titles. Leading the pack will be Tiger King 2, and while the other four docs will hit Netflix in 2022, the next Tiger King is slated to hit the streamer before the end of the year. A teaser for the five new docs has been released, and you can watch it below.

Tiger King 2 serves as a direct sequel to the original docuseries. While Joe Exotic is now locked up, the teaser shows him speaking from behind the glass at prison. We can presume that the new sequel will bring about updates for Carole Baskin and other names involved in the wild saga as well. Not much else has been revealed about the documentary at this time.

Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are directing Tiger King 2. The two also serve as executive producers with Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens. In collaboration with Netflix, the project is A Goode Films Production in association with Library Films and Article 19 Films.

"Stories about real crimes have captivated audiences since the dawn of media, from the old days of town criers and tabloids to today's podcasts and social media," says Adam Del Deo, VP of Documentary Series and Lisa Nishimura, VP of Independent and Documentary Film, in a statement. "As we've seen since our Emmy Award-winning series Making a Murderer first pierced the culture in 2015, documentaries can also meet that curiosity by immersing viewers in a true story to dissect its complexities and make sense of the unexpected."

"Now as we explore the spectrum of true crime, one particularly riveting area is that of cons, scams, and cautionary tales. For example, earlier this year our series Heist revealed how ordinary people almost got away with extraordinary cons,This Is a Robbery examined a still-unsolved art theft, and Cocaine Cowboys: Kings of Miami chronicled the rise and fall of drug kingpins. Whether you want to dive into the psyche of a con artist, empathize with the victims of a scam, or piece together the puzzle of an investigation, these wild stories are often full of surprising twists and unusual perspectives."

Also announced as part of the true crime documentary slate are The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, which chronicles the story of one of the world's most audacious conmen who was convicted in 2005 for stealing fortunes and destroying multiple lives; The Tinder Swindler, about a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder; Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, following a group of investors turned sleuths trying to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten; and Bad Vegan, about celebrity restaurateur Sarma Melngailis who was conned out of millions.

Tiger King 2 will hit Netflix in 2021, but a premiere date has not yet been announced. For now, you can reacquaint yourself with Joe Exotic by watching (or re-watching) Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem on Netflix.