The Tiger King has returned, or at least he will, with Netflix announcing that a second season of the ludicrously popular documentary series is a go. A first look trailer was released at Netflix's TUDUM event on Saturday, revealing that the sequel series Tiger King 2 will continue the tall-tale of the eccentric convict known as Joe Exotic. You can watch the new trailer below.

Producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, who crafted the zany delight that was Tiger King season 1, are returning for the second season, with the series likely to explore the fallout from the first series of the show, which had the world gripped back in March last year. Yes, while it may feel like a million years ago at this point, it was only released in March 2020.

The first series for Netflix of Tiger King delves into the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, focussing on Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country-western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe's arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

The show depicts the kind of real-life story that could never be made up, not even by the world's most talented and imaginative story tellers, with the likes of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and the rest of the crew quickly making their way into the cultural zeitgeist and allowing audiences at home to escape into a crazy world of big cats, cowboy hats, and murder. It has since inspired other documentaries about Joe Exotic.

Since the show aired, Joe Exotic (whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage) has been on quite the journey, with the former zoo-owner currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison at Fort Worth, Texas over 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire for the plot to kill his rival, Carole Baskin. Exotic had been hoping for a Presidential pardon while Donald Trump was in office, and he and his team were so confident that a limousine was parked outside the prison in anticipation of his release. Sadly, the pardon never materialized, and Exotic is now seeking one from current president Joe Biden, all the while undergoing tests to confirm if he has prostate cancer and writing his autobiography.

Exotic's Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park AKA The G.W. Zoo, was quickly taken over by none other than Carole Baskin, and was recently sold on the condition that it never be used as an exotic zoo or a tourist attraction.

Tiger King season 2 will no doubt cover much of this during its runtime, with the second season of the show just one of several new docu-series on the horizon for Netflix, including Bad Vegan, The Tinder Swindler, and the introduction of another dodgy royal in Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King.