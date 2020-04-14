Everyone is talking about Netflix's hit documentary series, Tiger King. With the bizarre story leading to all sorts of discussions, theories, and satirical takes, with the latest meme on social media combining classic movies, Tiger King, and smooshing them together to make something delightfully absurd.

Currently trending under the title #TigerKingAMovie, thousands of fans are now participating in the hashtag, creating a series of Joe Exotic movie mashups that provide a much-needed laugh, with the more creative ones creating ideas that we hope one day will come to fruition...though probably not. Firstly, we have a slightly different, no doubt more chaotic take on John McTiernan's 1990 submarine spy-thriller given to the Netflix.

"The Hunt for Redneck October #TigerKingAMovie."

A lot of fans have taken aim at Carole Baskin, the animal rights activist, and owner of the non-profit animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue, who, throughout the series, is accused by her enemies of killing her husband and feeding him to her tigers. Baskin has spoken out several times against the series, stating that she was told the discussion of Joe Exotic and her missing husband were just for context.

The case has now been reopened for further investigation, with a new series being planned that looks into Baskin's husband's disappearance, so expect to hear a lot more about it going forward. This could very well be a potential title for the new series.

"How To Lose A Husband In 10 Days #TigerKingAMovie."

Carole Baskin's fashion sense has also been a talking point, as she prefers to wear cat print clothing more often than not.

The Lion The Witch and Her Wardrobe#TigerKingAMovie."

Honestly, several of these could work as titles for a series based around Baskin's husband and his mysterious disappearance.

"There's Something About Carol #TigerKingAMovie."

Of course, in the knockabout comedy There's Something About Mary everyone loves the title character, in the Carole Baskin version, there would be significantly more hatred, but probably just as many immature jokes. The next movie mashup is too perfect to not be considered for a title to the series surrounding her husband's rumored murder.

"I Know What Carole Baskin Did Last Summer #TigerKingAMovie."

Though it might be a little difficult to approach the show with an open mind. The next mashup seems to forget that really all of the main players are Mr. Hyde's, with none of them being doctors. Unless you count Doc Antle's supposed doctorate of natural sciences degree, which we do not.

"Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Wildlife Edition #TigerKingAMovie."

Along with Carole Baskin's wardrobe, many couldn't help but admire main player Joe Exotic's mullet, with one fan combining it with a certain Nicholas Cage action flick.

"#TigerKingAMovie Con Hair."

Finally, perhaps you are in the mood for a little romantic-comedy, in which case we would suggest avoiding the next movie mashup which combines John Finlay's lack of teeth with a beloved Tom Hanks/Meg Ryan flick.

"Toothless in Seattle #TigerKingAMovie."

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness focuses on the small but deeply interconnected society of big cat conservationists like Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, and collectors such as Exotic, whom Baskin accuses of abusing and exploiting wild animals. It was released to Netflix and currently stands as one of their most popular shows.