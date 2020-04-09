Netflix has officially announced a new episode of their Tiger King docuseries. Jeff Lowe, who appears in the series, stated last week that the streaming platform was going to release a new episode last week. As it turns out, he wasn't just trying to drum up some free publicity. Netflix made the announcement today, revealing that The Tiger King and I will premiere this Sunday, April 12th. However, the new episode will take on a different format.

The Tiger King and I is a special after show companion to Tiger King, which superfan Joel McHale will host. The comedian can be seen in the video promo dressed like Joe Exotic with a Netflix tattoo on his waist. The after show features new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, along with Jeff and Lauren Lowe. Unfortunately, Carole Baskin and Bhagavan "Doc" Antle decided to sit this one out. They're not really happy with Netflix at the moment.

As is the case with just about everything these days, it is believed that the new Tiger King interviews were done remotely. Netflix does not advertise a new interview with Joe Exotic, so there probably isn't a new one, though he seems to be doing them pretty frequently for other outlets. Maybe he'll be a surprise inclusion since he doesn't have a whole lot to do in prison. Actually, nobody really has a whole lot to do these days, so everybody will be tuning into Netflix this weekend for some more of the crazy Tiger King stories.

As of this writing, Netflix is one of three new Tiger King follow-up shows on the way. TMZ has announced that they will be putting out their show this Monday, April 14th, titled TMZ Investigates: Tiger King - What Really Went Down? while Investigation Discovery has announced a new special titled Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic. The world can't seem to get enough of Mr. Exotic and all of his colorful friends and enemies. At times, it's hard to tell who is friend or foe, since it all seems to blur together.

Tiger King fever is sweeping the world at the moment and Joe Exotic is enjoying it all from prison. However, he doesn't plan on serving all 22 years he was sentenced to and is seeking a presidential pardon from Donald Trump. He still hasn't seen the Netflix docuseries, but he doesn't really care since he's getting his 15 minutes of fame. John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, along with Jeff and Lauren Lowe are all enjoying their time in the spotlight too. But, how long is this all going to last? We could possibly get a hint this weekend. You can check out Netflix's Twitter announcement for The Tiger King and I below.