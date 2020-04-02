Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Mandess star Joe Exotic realizes it's a matter of time before he is portrayed in a scripted movie or television series, and the former tiger breeder already knows who he wants to play him. Although he's now serving a 22-year prison sentence for an alleged murder-for-hire scheme among other felony charges, Joe is very much aware of his widespread fame as a result of the Netflix series. Presumably, his situation has also left him with plenty of time to think about his inevitable biopic, and it looks like Brad Pitt and David Spade are his own personal frontrunners for the role.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview, Tiger King directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin delved into the inner workings of the series, touching on their relationships with the subjects in the documentary. After speaking about the show and what led to its creation, Chaiklin then was also asked about a potential scripted movie or television show adaptation, specifically as to whether Joe already had given thought to who he'd like to play him in the biopic. In response, Chaiklin reveals Joe has in fact actually revealed who he'd like to play him if the choice were up to him. From the interview:

"He would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him... He doesn't refer to David Spade as David Spade - he refers to him as Joe Dirt."

As fate would have it, a limited series adaptation of the Tiger King story is already in the works with Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon producing; McKinnon is also on board to play Joe's rival, Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin. Given the recent delays of many planned movie and television productions, there's no word on when this project will begin filming or when and where we can expect to see it. As of now, no one has yet been officially announced for the coveted role of Joe Exotic, but if the former tiger breeder gets his way, it's either going to either be the star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser.

If it turns out Pitt and Spade are unavailable, several other celebrities have already thrown their names into the hat to play Joe Exotic. Recently, Dax Shepard took to Twitter to volunteer for the role, and it wasn't long before fan art was made with his face photoshopped over Joe's. Comedian Dane Cook jokingly responded that he had already accepted that role for himself. Jared Leto also went so far as to dress up as Joe for a Tiger King viewing party. Tiger King fans have also suggested many other celebrities to play the part of Joe Exotic, such as Kevin Bacon, Sam Rockwell, and Michael Keaton.

In any case, it's going to be interesting to see who winds up playing Joe Exotic in Kate McKinnon's scripted series or any other potential biopic. For now, we can all delve into the insanity that is Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness by watching the series in full on Netflix. You can read the rest of the interview with the directors of the series at The Hollywood Reporter.