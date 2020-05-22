Tiger King star Carole Baskin has been accused of forging her late husband's signature to gain control of his money. While there was a lot to unpack after watching the Netflix docuseries, a lot of people put their focus on Baskin and her own story. In truth, there could be a whole docuseries solely focused on Baskin, the archnemesis of Joe Exotic. Though it has never been officially proven, a lot of people believe that Baskin had something to do with the disappearance of Don Lewis back in 1997. Mr. Exotic goes as far as claiming that she killed Lewis and fed him to her tigers.

Now, Joseph Fritz, former attorney and friend to Don Lewis is coming forward with new information about the case, and it doesn't look good for Carole Baskin. Fritz believes the signatures on legal documents giving Baskin control of Lewis' assets if something were to ever happen to him are forged. He also believes that Baskin was the one to forge the signature, which is something else that has been widely speculated since Tiger King aired.

In a new interview, Joseph Fritz went on to discuss the forgery, noting, "Somebody sat at my office and had the pictures and was able to lay one over the other on their cellphone and they are a perfect match." He went on to say that he believes Don Lewis was murdered. Forensic document examiner and handwriting expert Thomas Vastrick took a look at the signatures and he too believes they were forged. He had this to say.

"In conducting the examination of the durable family power of attorney and the will, both of which were created on Nov. 21 in 1996, I was struck by the uncanny similarity between each set of signatures. It was nearly exact replication to the extent that I was very confidently able to opine that what I was dealing with - at least with Mr. Lewis' signature - that these signatures were traced."

Not all signatures are exactly the same each time, even if the person has been signing it that way for their whole life. There are usually some minor to major changes from signature to signature, which is why the Don Lewis family power of attorney and will are so suspect. Carole Baskin has yet to respond to the latest allegations, but she more than likely will in the coming days.

Tampa's Hillsborough County Sheriff, Chad Chronister, recently called out tips from people who may have information about Don Lewis' disappearance. Chronister thinks the popularity of Tiger King may lead to some new information that could implicate Carole Baskin. It's not clear if there have been any valuable tips at this moment. Baskin has maintained her innocence for over 20 years now and claims Don Lewis just disappeared one day. The interview with Joseph Fritz was originally conducted by Fox News.