Former football star and accused double-murderer O.J. Simpson is convinced Tiger King star Carole Baskin is behind the mysterious disappearance of her husband, and people can't help but notice the irony of the allegations. After serving nine years in prison for armed robbery charges, Simpson was paroled in the fall of 2017. He has since created a personal Twitter account which he often uses to speak to his followers about politics and current events, and the posts typically draw flurries of responses chastising Simpson for his alleged crimes.

Speaking from a golf course, O.J. Simpson tells his followers he finally got around to watching the new Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem. "White people, what's with you and wild animals?" Simpson jokes in the video. He also brings up the disappearance of Baskin's husband by offering this theory as to what happened to him: "There's not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady's husband is tiger sashimi right now. I'm just saying!" Simpson can also be seen wearing latex gloves as he speaks to his followers in the video, and in case you were wondering, they seem to fit perfectly. You can watch the bizarre Twitter video below.

Of course, people on Twitter were stunned to see Simpson insisting someone is guilty of murder. "The expert has spoken. She killed her husband," says one tweet in response to Simpson's video. "In your expert opinion, did she do a good job getting away with it?" add another. Other responses joke that it "takes one to know one" when it comes to accused murderers, and it all together leaves one to wonder if Simpson himself really doesn't see the irony of his video, or if he's intentionally trying to rile up people on social media. Perhaps this could be his idea of an April Fool's Day prank?

In any case, the location of Baskin's second husband, Don Lewis, remains a mystery. At a time when the relationship between Baskin and Lewis has gotten volatile, Lewis vanished without a trace and was declared legally dead by authorities in 2002. Investigators say no evidence of foul play was discovered, but over two decades past his disappearance, there's still been no sign of Lewis. As Tiger King viewers would learn, Carole Baskin's rival Joe Exotic has posited that Baskin is involved with the disappearance of her former husband, and many others - including Simpson, apparently - subscribe to this theory. Nobody can really say for sure at this point, and the case officially remains open in 2020.

Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem has taken social media by storm since premiering on Netflix late last month. Delving into the feud between Baskin and rival tiger breeder Joe Exotic, the insanity that is the hit Netflix series really has to be seen to be believed. A live-action series adaptation of the story is also in the works with Kate McKinnon set to star as Baskin, but it remains to be seen if the series will touch on Lewis' strange disappearance. The video shown above comes to us from O.J. Simpson on Twitter.