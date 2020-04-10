Daisy Ridley has been swept up in the massively popular Tiger King. Netflix's docuseries has been getting rave reviews from viewers, while also kicking up a ton of controversy at the same time. The Rise of Skywalker actress recently got to see all seven episodes and she seems to be feeling a bit bad for Carole Baskin and her current husband, Howard. This is quite the opposite from the way a lot of people feel about the matter.

In a recent interview, Daisy Ridley talked about a variety of different subjects, which included Netflix's Tiger King. The main character in the docuseries, Joe Exotic, gets the lion's share of the press, but Carole Baskin is right up there. Many people are under the assumption that she killed her ex-husband and fed him to her tigers, which has not been proven officially. Ridley had this to say about the show and Baskin.

"Have you seen Tiger King? I was not ready for all the twists and turns (in the series) and it's weird. Really, you should watch it. There's this whole thing with Carole Baskin, who is this woman who has been accused of murdering her husband and I watched this awful video yesterday where (her new husband) was saying they were tricked into stuff (for the series) and it honestly broke my heart because it's just this guy protecting his wife."

Carole and Howard Baskin have been very vocal about their anger over the way Netflix handled Tiger King. As Daisy Ridley says, they believe they were tricked into saying things and then trapped in the editing process into looking bad. It's noting that Bhagavan "Doc" Antle and John Finlay feel the same way about the docuseries. Ridley went on to talk about the series and the what role social media has had to play in its popularity and reputation. She explains.

"There's a lot around it that's difficult, again I think with the social media thing because if we all just watched it and didn't share our thoughts I think it's one thing, but they're receiving comments about stuff (from strangers). Aside from the general controversy it's a really, really well made show, because every time you think you're at the core of what the show is, no, no, it's something else. (The twists) continue, and there's one thing that is honestly actually heartbreaking and you can't believe you're watching, and it is very upsetting because you do think the judicial system in America is scary what ends up happening. So if you don't go in too deep into that, it's great."

Daisy Ridley has taken on a different approach to the Tiger King madness. Most people can't believe what they're seeing on the screen and that these people actually exist. It's more of a surface level shock value. Others are more wrapped up in the controversy surrounding the animal cruelty of it all. Ridley is actually feeling empathy for some of the characters in the show, including Carole Baskin.

Tiger King is coming back to Netflix for one more episode this weekend. The Tiger King and I will premiere Sunday, April 12th, and it features new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, along with Jeff and Lauren Lowe. Carole Baskin and Bhagavan "Doc" Antle declined to take part in the eighth episode for obvious reasons. You can check out the rest of the interview with Daisy Ridley over at the Dragcast podcast website.