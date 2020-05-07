We now have a pretty good idea of what Nicolas Cage will look like as Joe Exotic, the Tiger King. A new DeepFake video places Cage's face over existing footage from the hit Netflix docuseries. It was just announced earlier this week that the Academy Award winning actor will be taking on the role of Exotic in an upcoming scripted television series. For a lot of people, Cage was the only real choice, though there were plenty of people hoping that Danny McBride was going to get the gig.

Nicolas Cage looks like Joe Exotic in the Tiger King DeepFake video, especially with the real hair and hats. However, like most DeepFake videos, it is pretty weird to hear Exotic's voice come out of Cage's mouth, though you get used to it after a bit of time. We've seen some quality DeepFakes over the last few years and this one would not really fit into that category, as it looks like it was rushed to get in on the casting news. With that being said, it is still a valuable tool in imagining Cage as the Tiger King.

Netflix's Tiger King took the world by storm in March. People didn't (and still don't) have a lot going on at the time and it became a massive success. Suddenly, the world was enamored with Joe Exotic and the other crazy characters in his orbit, which turned them all into stars overnight. Unfortunately, Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for trying to pay someone to murder his archnemesis Carole Baskin. However, Mr. Exotic is well aware of his current success, even though he can't see it or reap the benefits.

While the Tiger King scripted series starring Nicolas Cage is on the way, the official Tiger King Park in Oklahoma recently opened its doors to massive crowds. People are flocking to the zoo that is the heart of the Netflix docuseries from other states to get a glimpse of where all the craziness went down. Jeff Lowe, who bought the zoo from Joe Exotic, is enjoying another 15 minutes of fame as people continue to pay to come into the zoo, with many asking to take pictures with him and his wife.

Despite some Tiger King fatigue, Joe Exotic and the characters he introduced the world to are not going away any time soon. Once Nicolas Cage debuts his look and voice for the scripted series, everything will be brought right back into the limelight again. As for Jeff Lowe, he's currently pretty lucky to have people paying to meet him and visit his zoo, especially since there are warrants for his arrest in Las Vegas, Nevada. While we wait to see how the rest of the Tiger King saga unfolds in real-time, you can check out Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic in the DeepFake video below, thanks to the KamikaBee YouTube channel.