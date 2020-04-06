Those who are hoping for more Tiger King have had their wish granted by Investigation Discovery. The network has announced a new special titled Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, which will seek to answer some of the questions viewers of Netflix's hit true crime series were left with. Namely, is Carole Baskin behind the disappearance of her husband?

Tiger King debuted on Netflix on March 20 and has blossomed into a massive pop culture sensation. It has topped the streaming service's top 10 most-watched list for more than two weeks and currently boasts a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With that, the news of a follow-up, even though it won't be a true sequel to the Netflix docuseries, should come as welcome news to viewers. Henry Schleiff, Group President ID, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America, had this to say in a statement.

"Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix's Tiger King, but the millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanting more. ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama, featuring a missing husband, a hit man, and the illegal business of exotic animals. It's time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered."

The special will focus on Joe Exotic, the private zoo owner at the center of Netflix's Tiger King, as well as Carole Baskin. Heresa McKeown and Colin Whelans serve as executive producers of the special, with Rebecca Sirmons on board as co-executive producer. Investigation Discovery also revealed a description of Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, which reads as follows.

"This is the investigation you didn't get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows, the exclusive footage that has never been shown and the search to answer the one question every person in America is asking themselves right now: although she's denied it, is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis? But neither the mystery nor the investigation stops there. What skeletons is Joe still hiding within his untold past? Is his conviction truly justified? Who is Jeff Lowe and what does the FBI really know? What secrets lie hidden within Doc Antle's walls?"

This comes not long after it was revealed by Jeff Lowed that Netflix will be adding a new episode of Tiger King sometime in the next week. The series originally consisted of seven episodes. So it seems that viewers will have quite a bit more to enjoy in the coming weeks until Hollywood gets around to making the inevitable movie or limited series about Joe Exotic.

This shows just how popular the show has become, with celebrities such as Dax Shephard throwing their hats in the ring to play Joe Exotic, when the time comes. Investigation Discovery has not yet revealed a premiere date for Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news was previously reported by The Wrap.