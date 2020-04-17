Netflix's Tiger King is the target of a new set of Garbage Pail Kids trading cards. The docuseries continues to dominate the headlines, even as the fatigue starts to set in. Whatever the case may be, Topps is ready to cash in on the movement and will have the Joe Exotic-inspired set of cards on sale for the next five days. Then they will not be available any longer. So if you want them, now is the time to pounce on the deal.

Topps' new "Gone Exotic" set of Tiger King Garbage Pail Kids cards contains two of each character chosen from the series. Joe Exotic is now both Joe Chaotic and Schmo Exotic, while Carole Baskin gets Batty Baskin and Cool Cat Carole. Obviously, each card looks a lot like an exaggerated version of the real-life character. Also included in the sets are Jeff Lowe, James Garretson, and Doc Antle cards. So far, all of the cards have been shown, except for the Doc Antle artwork.

Topps has the Garbage Pail Kids sets, which includes ten cards in total, on sale for $19.99 or a bulk deal by buying ten sets for $160. The card company is only making as many as are ordered for this limited time only. So far, the reaction on social media seems to be of excitement for the "Gone Exotic" sets, so if you're a fan of Garbage Pail Kids or even the docuseries, now is the time to jump on this deal since they will undoubtedly go for a lot more money on the secondary market.

Netflix premiered a special eighth episode of Tiger King last weekend. The episode was hosted by comedian Joel McHale who was able to conduct interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. Finlay admits that he was not very happy with the way he was portrayed on the docuseries, which echoes sentiments from Carole Baskin and many others who participated in the series. Whatever the case may be, the world is still into devouring the story of Joe Exotic.

The Garbage Pail Kids "Gone Exotic" card sets are still on sale, as of this writing. Netflix could go on to make a second Tiger King docuseries. Producers claim to have a lot more footage left over and the story is still unfolding as time goes on. Fans of the show seem to believe that Carole Baskin is responsible for her ex-husband's disappearance and think that law enforcement could find new evidence soon. While that has never been proven, Florida law enforcement is actively seeking tips on the disappearance. You can head over to Topps website to pre-order your Garbage Pail Kids "Gone Exotic" Tiger King card sets.