Netflix's Tiger King docuseries has received the Honest Trailer treatment. It's hard to believe, but it's been over a month since the streaming service gifted the world with the addictive docuseries. As the latest trailer points out, "timing is everything." Had the world been asked to stay indoors a month earlier, people would still be talking about Gwyneth Paltrow's The Goop Lab series, which is nothing compared to the lives of Joe Exotic and his weird mix of friends and enemies.

Tiger King fatigue has already sunk in as the world looks for the next big thing to binge and talk about during Zoom hangouts. It appears that Joe Exotic and his 15 minutes of fame are up, until some Carole Baskin legal news comes through. With that being said, the Honest Trailer is a welcome refresher of how insane the story really is. After watching everything so fast, it's amazing to see some things we may have forgot about, like Exotic talking about why he carries a gun, or John Finlay's name for crocodiles.

The latest Honest Trailer really can't do anything else except collect some of the craziest Tiger King moments with a slick voice over. It really points out that truth is often times stranger than fiction can ever be. But, the main argument is that the docuseries blew up because there really was nothing else going on for people. And there's still not a whole lot going on even now, which explains why the new trailer has over 1.3 million views in less than 24 hours. There are some pretty amazing comparisons within the honest trailer. They compare Tiger King to a "Coen Brothers crime story," bringing the Carole Baskin murder allegations into the world of Fargo, and then wrapped it up as "one part Christopher Guest movie," which is accompanied by the perfect clip from 1996's Waiting for Guffman.

Tiger King is full of craziness and the story really isn't over. Jeff Lowe is still clinging to his 15 minutes of fame and still has warrants out for his arrest. Fans of the series are waiting to see Lowe go down, as they believe he helped to set up Joe Exotic. It's important to note that Exotic truly wasn't one of the greatest people around, and many believe he got what he truly deserved, though there are some who wish a tiger would have eaten him.

And there's always Carole Baskin, the woman who just about everyone believes killed her husband and fed him to the tigers. Anybody who has watched one episode of Law and Order is positive that Baskin is behind her late husband's disappearance, even though she has never been charged with anything. Florida police have been asking for tips though, thanks to the popularity of the show. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says Baskin's second husband Don Lewis was likely murdered and more than one person was behind it. Justice may finally come for Lewis' family in the near future. Until then, you can watch the Tiger King Honest Trailer below, thanks to the Screen Junkies YouTube channel.