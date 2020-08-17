The feud between famous big cat owners from the Tiger King documentary continues, as Joe Exotic is volunteering to help locate Carol Baskin's missing husband. As noted in the doc, As noted in the documentary, Baskin's ex-husband, Don Lewis, turned up missing in 1997, and Exotic has alleged that Baskin murdered Lewis and fed him to her tigers -- a belief shared by many Tiger King viewers. While Joe might be in prison now, he had spent many years digging up dirt on Baskin, and even from behind bars, he's willing to pass along any information that could assist Lewis' family in finding some answers.

This month, Don's three daughters held a news conference to announce a lawsuit against Carole Baskin along with a new investigation into her ex-husband's disappearance. According to the family's lawyer, John Phillips, Exotic reached out after hearing about the fresh look into what happened with Don, offering information from his own prior investigations into Baskin. Reportedly, the family is willing to work with Exotic, and Phillips is set to soon meet with the Tiger King star to see if he has any pertinent information that can help the case. Baskin has also officially been served with the lawsuit, and the Lewis family also wants to speak directly with Baskin as well.

For her part, Baskin has denied having anything to do with what happened to Lewis, and there doesn't seem to be any evidence that implicates her in his disappearance. Additionally, investigators say there's no evidence that he had even been murdered, but stated that it's improbable that Lewis vanished on his own. On the fifth anniversary of his disappearance, Lewis was declared legally dead in 2002. The popularity of the Tiger King documentary brought renewed interest to the case, which still remains officially open. With no physical evidence, the best shot at cracking the case seems to lie in someone with helpful information finally coming forward.

Baskin was also involved in another recent controversy when she spoke out about the use of tigers in the music video for WAP, the new single from Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion. "The worst part is that it glamorizes the idea of rich people having tigers as pets," Baskin said of the video while speaking with Billboard. In response, Cardi B told i-D that she was "not gonna engage" with Baskin over the controversy. "Like, that's just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband," Cardi said.

Don's daughters have also offered a $100,000 reward for information that helps solve the mystery of their father's disappearance. Tips can be reported by calling 646-450-6530. Billboards have also been erected with the number, asking for anyone with any information to call the tip line. Meanwhile, Joe's pleas to Donald Trump to pardon him from prison have gone unanswered, and it's not looking like the former big cat owner will be getting released anytime soon. Still, even from behind bars, the Tiger King feud with Baskin continues. This news comes to us from TMZ.