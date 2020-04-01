Sylvester Stallone and his family are pretty big fans of Netflix's Tiger King docuseries. At the moment, it would be hard to find someone who was not, at the very least, aware of who Joe Exotic is. The series is a worldwide phenomenon that introduced everyone to some real-life characters with some pretty questionable ethics regarding just about everything. Whatever the case may be, people are pretty obsessed with Exotic and the rest of the characters as the human populace remains indoors.

Sylvester Stallone and his family seem to be on Joe Exotic's side in their cosplay images and videos. In fact, Stallone says he wants Joe to be free and given a sitcom. Exotic is currently serving 22 years in prison for attempting to hire someone to murder his rival, Carol Baskin, along with 17 other charges from running his zoo. There are a lot of people who believe that he was taken advantage of and framed, but there are also people who believe he deserves to be locked up for his animal handling.

The Stallone family each takes on a character from Tiger King in a set of images and videos posted on Sylvester Stallone's social media. Stallone is Jeff Lowe, while his wife is Carol Baskin. His three daughters take on the various other roles, including a very outspoken Joe Exotic who is accusing Baskin of feeding her ex-husband to her lions. Basically, one can tell that the whole family really enjoyed the Netflix series, like a lot of the world did. No matter the opinions on the characters, the show is able to suck people in and get them hooked.

Tiger King is currently streaming on Netflix. Even in prison, Joe Exotic is enjoying his new-found fame. He seems to be one of the only people from the series that is happy with the way they were portrayed, though he probably hasn't seen the finished cut yet. He's reportedly been getting a ton of mail and has over 200 emails to respond to, thanks to the popularity of the docuseries. With that being said, there have been a pretty controversial video floating around social media that did not make the cut, and it may very well get Mr. Exotic some more hate mail.

Jeff Lowe, who Sylvester Stallone is pretending to be in the photos, is still a wanted man in Las Vegas and there are many people waiting for him to go to jail or prison next. Some believe that it's only a matter of time before the feds start knocking on the door, though that is pure speculation at this point in time. The creators of Tiger King could more than likely make a new series based on each character featured and still have plenty of material to tell more of this fascinating story. You can check out Sylvester Stallone's Instagram account below to see the Tiger King cosplay images. In order to see them all, you have to scroll through them.