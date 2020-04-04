David Spade doesn't think he's the right actor to step up and play Joe Exotic in a Tiger King movie. Instead, Spade believes that Woody Harrelson would be the right choice. Exotic is currently in prison and trying to enjoy his newfound success as much as he can. In a recent interview, he said he wanted either Brad Pitt or Spade to play him in an adaptation of the hit Netflix docuseries, which has taken over the world since its release.

As it turns out, David Spade is just as obsessed with Tiger King as everybody else. He has been having characters from the docuseries on his show Lights Out since the Netflix series debuted, tapping into a resource that other TV hosts should have jumped on. However, when asked about playing Joe Exotic, he was a bit dismissive. Spade had this to say.

"I don't know if I could[.] That's why I don't really push it or jump in on it, with all these funny debates. It just looks too fun... I know Woody Harrelson is funny as that guy Joe."

Along with Woody Harrelson, David Spade has some other ideas about casting the Tiger King adaptation. "I was thinking Matthew McConaughey for John [Reinke], as the manager," says the comedian. "The boyfriend -- John Finlay -- he got his teeth fixed and he said he liked Channing Tatum." As for Doc Antle's three wives, Spade joked that he'd like to see Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow take on the roles. Spade, like Joe Exotic, is going big for his version of the adaptation.

David Spade's name comes up quite a bit when people first see Tiger King. There are some pretty crazy similarities to his Joe Dirt character, which is why Joe Exotic, and fans of the docuseries, think he'd be good in the role. But, Spade admits he really didn't see those connections until he got deeper into the story. He explains.

"You know, I didn't think that right away. I just thought, 'Oh, it's so crazy,' and then I started thinking, because in the movie everyone knows... that Joe Dirt, I get a job on an alligator farm in Florida and then I get caught in the alligator, he flips me around. That was even scary to do the scene with the fake alligator. I would never do it with a real one. And the whole movie, I started thinking, this is like that whole world that we were into in that movie and it's very similar and the reason these people are doing interviews is because of Joe Dirt."

Dax Shepherd and Edward Norton have thrown their names into the mix to play Joe Exotic in a Tiger King adaptation, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen. Exotic has thrown his favorites out there and that isn't going to happen either. Luckily, comedian Thomas Lennon debuted his hilarious impression of Exotic in a recent interview, proving he is the right actor for the job. If not, maybe David Spade can get Woody Harrelson on the phone. The interview with Spade was originally conducted by Entertainment Tonight.