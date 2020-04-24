Netflix's Tiger King didn't touch on Joe Exotic's second murder-for-hire attempt, according to a juror on the case. The second attempt to have Carole Baskin murdered is reportedly what sealed Exotic's fate and got him convicted. This was left out of the hit docuseries and it angers juror, Kristin. She did not reveal her last name. Kristin says the world-famous Netflix series "made him [Exotic] out to be almost a victim," which she believes did an injustice to the jury.

Tiger King is still making headlines over a month after debuting on Netflix. While most people can agree that Joe Exotic wasn't exactly the best human on the planet, there are many who believe that Jeff Lowe had him set up with the murder-for-hire plot. In a new interview, juror Kristin says there was "strong" further evidence that landed the former Tiger King with a hefty prison sentence, which does not include a setup by Lowe. She explains.

"There was a long recording of [the apparent hitman] meeting Joe. We could have convicted on both murder-for-hire counts based on one sentence that Joe said, which was: 'The first guy that I hired to kill her ran away with my $3,000. Now we're going to try this again.'"

Tiger King alludes to Joe Exotic hiring worker, Allen Glover, to kill Carole Baskin for $3,000. The supposed hitman takes off with the money instead and claims he never had any intention of killing or harming Baskin. "It just wasn't even the same story," juror Kristin said of the saga portrayed in the docuseries. "It did a huge injustice to the jury because now people think that we convicted him based on absolutely nothing."

There are a number of people who still believe that Joe Exotic's 22-year prison sentence was a bit harsh. However, now that some further information has come to light, those Exotic fans might end up changing their minds. With that being said, the majority of Tiger King viewers is under the impression that Carole Baskin murdered her ex-husband and fed him to tigers, making this case even more outlandish. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has been asking for tips about the disappearance of Don Lewis and is looking into the case as a murder.

Regardless of Carole Baskin or anything else in Tiger King, it appears that Joe Exotic really wanted to pay someone to kill another human being. According to a juror on the case, he failed both time, though the second attempt was all caught on tape. For now, most viewers will probably be asking Netflix and producers why that important bit was left out of the final storyline. It would certainly justify Exotic's prison sentence, while still keeping the main storyline intact. While we wait for some answers, you can check out the interview with Joe Exotic juror Kristin over at Fox News.