Kate McKinnon is set to produce and star in a limited series based on the feud between Tiger King stars Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, and Baskin is apparently hoping the project will stick with CGI. Though the Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness popularized the two tremendously over the past several days, McKinnon's project has been in development since last year, inspired by Wondery's Joe Exotic: Tiger King podcast. The success of the Netflix show has turned the planned mini-series into a hot commodity, but the show has yet to find a network or streamer to call home.

Having been made aware of McKinnon's plans to play her for the upcoming series, Carole Baskin responded by requesting the producers use computer-animated tigers rather than real ones, suggesting that to do anything otherwise would be hypocritical. In a statement provided to TMZ, a Big Cat Rescue representative says it "would very much feel like it would be cruel to use real big cats in a television series about cruelty to big cats." Also in the statement, the organization suggests Kate instead "utilize computer-generated imagery (CGI) of cats in the show rather than forcing real big cats to suffer just to entertain the audience."

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness premiered on Netflix just over a week ago, and already, the series has seemingly taken the world by storm. All across social media are comments and memes about the bizarre documentary series, effectively distracting many from what else has been happening in the world lately. For those yet to see it, the series focuses on the relationship between big cat owners Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic, with the latter landing in federal prison for allegedly plotting to have Baskin killed, along with animal abuse charges. Though some believe his jailing is just, others believe he should be freed, as even Cardi B says she plans to launch a campaign to have Joe Exotic released from prison.

"We hope Kate McKinnon has a passion for animals and that her series will focus on the horrible lives captive big cats lead when exploited by breeders like Joe Exotic," Baskin's Big Cat Rescue rep also states, continuing the Tiger King feud. They go on to recommend McKinnon use the opportunity to bring awareness to an animal rights cause to curb the petting of animal cubs, which many animal activists consider to be a dastardly form of animal abuse. "We further hope she urges the public to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act that would end the cub petting abuse in America," the statement adds.

Because it's not clear where the Tiger King Limited Series will end up, there's no release date yet attached to the project. Given what's been happening lately, it doesn't seem likely McKinnon will start shooting the series anytime soon, either. In any case, it should definitely be something worth checking out for those who quickly binged Tiger King and were left wanting more. In the meantime, you can also check out the Tiger King podcast from Wondery to get even more of the story. This news comes to us from TMZ.