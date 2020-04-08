Tiger King mania is sweeping the world, with Netlfix reporting that the true-crime documentary about the escalating war between Tiger breeder Joe Exotic and conservationist Carole Baskin has been viewed by more than 30 million viewers in its first week alone. Naturally, there are talks of cashing in on the craze with a biopic movie, and according to a report by The Sun, 20th Century Studios wants Orlando Bloom to play the role of Joe Exotic.

"All filming is on lockdown at the moment but the studios are exploring projects they can get going on as soon as possible and they think Tiger King is the perfect story. The popularity of the series has been unprecedented and they think a film about it could be even more dramatic. The film could shed light on some details behind the scenes that were not shown in the Netflix series."

"Discussions about a movie have only just started but they believe the idea has legs, especially if they get a big star like Orlando on board. They think he could really bring Joe to life on screen."

The success of the documentary has been mainly credited to the larger-than-life character of Joe Exotic. A zoo operator and breeder of big cats, Exotic led a colorful life, with marriages to multiple men, several attempts to start a political career, and a growing feud with Baskin over the treatment of tigers at his zoo, which culminated in Exotic taking out a hit on Baskin. After getting arrested by the police on charges of animal abuse and murder for hire, Exotic has spent the rest of his years in prison.

It is the kind of life that is ripe for a movie adaptation, and Orlando Bloom is a big enough star to get the project greenlit, especially with the current public interest in finding out any fresh details regarding Exotic's tussle with Baskin. On the other hand, Exotic himself has mentioned that he would like to be played onscreen by Brad Pitt, while his ex-husband John Finlay has expressed a preference for being played by either Shia LeBeouf or Channing Tatum.

In any case, it will be a good long while before production begins on a Joe Exotic biopic or really any other movie. In the meantime, Exotic is said to be thrilled to have found out about his newfound fame from inside the walls of his prison. He would doubtless be even more happy to learn about the celebrities who have become his self-confessed fans, the most prominent example being Cardi B, who has taken to social media on several occasions to state her belief in Exotic's innocence, and her desire to see him walk out of prison a free man.

Meanwhile, Baskin's side of things will soon be further explored in a dramatization series based on her life, where the role of the animal rights activist will be played by SNL alum Kate McKinnon. This news stright up rumor comes from The Sun.