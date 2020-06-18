With Netflix's documentary series Tiger King having been such a roaring success, it was inevitable that dramatizations of the bizarre story would be thrown quickly into production. Well, because we're so lucky, we will be getting several different iterations of Tiger King, with one reported to be looking at American Pie and Sharknado star Tara Reid for the role of Carole Baskin. Reid has now addressed the ongoing rumors, calling Baskin "a totally different character" and "dynamic... which would be great to play."

Tara Reid clarified how far into production the movie is, and whether or not there was any truth to the idea that she will be playing Baskin.

"My manager first brought it up, and then it went viral all over the internet. They're still not casting yet - but I would love to play the role if they would cast me for sure - it would be great."

The actress added that playing Carole Baskin was definitely "the kind of role for" her, saying "We are in definite talks right now." So, let's see what happens.

"It is not an official offer yet, but we definitely are very close."

Though she sounds very excited about the prospect of bringing Carole Baskin to life, Reid did also express some fears, noting the role "also scares me if I do it... I don't really like tigers. That's a little scary. I loved doing Sharknado because [the sharks] were fake."

It sounds like the actress is going to have to dig deep in order to overcome her dislike of tigers and play the Tiger Queen that is Carole Baskin. Reid's fear of tigers aside, she is clearly enthusiastic about the project, and would likely do a good job playing such an eccentric, oddity of a character.

Reid's manager and business partner, Philippe Ashfield, has also spoken about the likelihood of the actress starring in a Tiger King movie, telling the New York Post that "We are in talks with the producers and she is being considered, that is all I can say at the moment as casting is on hold. Tara loves Tiger King and found the Netflix documentary extremely interesting. She feels she could get into the character of Carole Baskin very well ... and she has a similar look to [Baskin]."

Alongside the movie that could star Tara Reid, an eight-episode scripted series based on Tiger King is coming, with Nicolas Cage playing Joe Exotic, as well as a scripted series which Ghostbusters star Kate McKinnon has been attached to.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness delves into the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, focussing on Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country-western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe's arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is now streaming on Netflix.