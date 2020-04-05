Tiger King star Jeff Lowe claims that a new episode will be arriving on Netflix next week. As we've seen in the popular docuseries, Lowe isn't exactly someone who you'd call trustworthy. So, is he telling the truth? Lowe, along with Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and Bhagavan "Doc" Antle have been turned into celebrities overnight, thanks to Netflix and producers of the show, but not all of them are happy about how they were portrayed.

Jeff Lowe doesn't seem to have a problem with the way he was portrayed on Tiger King and is trying to capitalize on the newfound fame in any way that he can. One of the ways that Lowe has been making an extra buck or two is through the fan service Cameo, which finds celebrities and public figures offering custom videos for around $150 each. They're usually used to send people birthday greetings. However, Lowe had a bit of a different message to LA Dodger Jeff Turner, who posted the video online.

In Justin Turner's custom Cameo video from the Tiger King star, we see Jeff Lowe with his wife Lauren sitting on a couch, thanking the Dodger for "wasting his life" on 7 hours of the Netflix docuseries. Lowe than reveals that he and Lauren were set to tape new footage the day after the Cameo video was shot for a new Tiger King episode that is going to air next week. Netflix has yet to confirm or deny the news that Lowe dropped, though if it weren't happening, one would assume that the streaming service would officially say so.

Jeff Lowe has proven to be a bit shady, as Tiger King proves. But, he and Laura very well could have shot new footage for an upcoming related project. Producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin have said that they could easily make a Tiger King season 2 and that they have a wealth of unused footage, though they made it seem like they were waiting for further elements to unfold in the near future. There haven't been too many updates since the docuseries premiered, so it's unclear what Lowe is talking about at the moment.

As far as a new episode of Tiger King debuting next week, Netflix could be trying to strike while the iron is still hot. Joe Exotic and crew are already starting to become old news, even though nobody really has a whole lot to do currently. A new episode would undoubtedly be huge news, especially with some new interviews with Jeff Lowe. Carole Baskin and Bhagavan "Doc" Antle have been very vocal about their displeasure with the docuseries and how they were portrayed, so it seems unlikely that they'll have anything further to add. Joe Exotic is in prison and is more than happy to talk, so there could be something brewing. We'll just have to wait and see. For now, you can watch Jeff Lowe deliver the news below, thanks to Justin Turner's Twitter account.

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!!



🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨



There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing [email protected] pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020