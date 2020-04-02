It looks like Netflix could release Tiger King season 2 in the near future. Producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin say, there's "a lot that's still unfolding." In addition, the producers reveal that they have a ton of "crazy" unused footage leftover from the first installment, some of which has already started to make the rounds online. The world has been obsessed with the tale of Joe Exotic and all of his colorful friends and enemies. What starts off as an eccentric man collecting big cats suddenly turns into something much darker and people can't seem to get enough of it.

With the majority of the world indoors, there's a lot of time to watch TV. Streaming platforms have been providing the majority of the entertainment. Right now, Netflix has to be number one, thanks to Tiger King alone, and the world wants more. Could there be a Tiger King season 2 in the near future? Producer Rebecca Chaiklin had this to say.

"...To be continued... I mean, yes we have a crazy amount of footage and it's a story that's still unfolding. We're not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there's a lot that's still unfolding in it, and it'll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years."

Joe Exotic is currently in prison for the next 22 years, but he's still making headlines. His rival and perceived arch nemesis Carol Baskin could find herself in some hot water of her own down the line, as could Jeff Lowe. A Florida Sheriff has announced that they are looking for leads in regard to the disappearance of Baskin's ex-husband, Jack "Don" Lewis, who mysteriously went missing in 1997. The general consensus is that Baskin fed him to her tigers, though there is no proof of that happening and she has never been charged by law enforcement.

As for Jeff Lowe, he's still a wanted man in Las Vegas and he very well may have had a lot to do with the murder-for-hire plot in which Joe Exotic is currently sitting in prison for. He was never called to testify, which sounded some major alarms. With his shady past coming to the forefront, there are many Tiger King fans who believe that he will be going to prison next.

Without a doubt, there is still a lot happening in the world of Tiger King, and these are just a few possibilities of where season 2 could go. There's still Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, who has been especially vocal about his portrayal in the docuseries over the past few weeks. Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin played the long game when the original story came together and they may have to do the same this time around, though things might unfold a lot quicker with so much attention on the subjects at the moment. The interview with Goode and Chaiklin was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.