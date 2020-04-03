The love of Netflix's smash-hit documentary series Tiger King roars on, with many intriguing and hilarious details still emerging about the series and its wild cast of characters. Well, some good news is now being reported (for a change) as several of the tigers once owned by Joe Exotic and featured in the show are now residing at a Colorado animal sanctuary.

In fact, as many as 39 of the tigers, along with three black bears, from Joe Exotic's peculiar zoo are now residing at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. The animals were rescued from the G.W. Zoo back in 2017 with many of them sadly having both physical and mental issues that are now being treated by the staff at the sanctuary.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary is a very large facility with 789 acres of land where the animals are enclosed in large pastures, rather than cages, with visitors able to observe them from an elevated walkway. According to the Chief Science and Animal Welfare Officer, Becca Miceli, this kind of environment is a lot less stressful for the animals. It certainly sounds like a much more agreeable place for the animals than Joe Exotic's zoo of insanity.

The hit Netflix docuseries pulls back the leopard-print curtain on the bizarre world of exotic animal ownership, and, once you've taken a peek, you'll find it hard to believe what lurked there. Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country-western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo.

Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe's arrest for a murder-for-hire plot and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness plays out over seven episodes, and reveals not only the unsavory things that went on behind the scenes at Joe Exotic's animal park, but the inherent ugliness of the exotic animal trade in America. The show features a whole host of characters, each of them as reprehensible as the last, with every one of them forgoing the safety and care of the animals they claim to love in the name of boosting their profile and massaging their own ego.

So far, most of the attention paid to the show has been to the zany human-beings that tell the story, so it is uplifting to learn that some of the animals involved are receiving the help they deserve thanks to the release of the documentary. The shocking revelations regarding the lack of proper care that was provided for these animals stuck a chord with many viewers, so it is reassuring to hear that at least some of these wonderful creatures are now where they should be.

This comes to us from The Denver Channel.