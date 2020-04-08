Netflix's massively popular Tiger King is receiving a follow-up special. TMZ and Fox have announced the new one-hour deep dive into the aftermath of the docuseries next Monday, April 13th. The special is titled TMZ Investigates: Tiger King - What Really Went Down? and it is hosted by Harvey Levin. The world has been stuck indoors over the past several weeks and Netflix has seen a massive spike in viewership, thanks to the wild world of Joe Exotic and the other cast of characters included in the docuseries.

TMZ's Tiger King special will be "exploring outstanding questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty, an inside look into Carole Baskin's husband's disappearance and the current status of the new investigation." It will also show off previously unseen footage. Baskin has been the topic of debate ever since the docuseries debuted. Exotic is the king, but he has been taking a back seat to new controversies, thanks to Jeff Lowe and Baskin from continued interest in the incredible true story, which is still unfolding at the moment.

TMZ is just the latest to hop on the Tiger King bandwagon. Investigation Discovery announced plans to do its own special about Joe Exotic earlier this week and Jeff Lowe claims that Netflix is going to make their own follow up. However, it seems Lowe could have very well been talking about this upcoming TMZ special, since the timeline seems to match up. Lowe said that Netflix's new episode was going to air this week, though he may have done interviews with TMZ instead. Out of everyone, Lowe is enjoying his success from Tiger King and has been doing any bit of press that he can.

On the opposite side of the spectrum are Carole Baskin and Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, who are not very happy with the way they were portrayed in Tiger King. While Antle has been getting some heat, it's really nothing compared to the spotlight that Baskin is under at the moment. Fans of the hit docuseries and just about anybody who has heard the details, believes she killed her ex-husband, Don Lewis. Lewis has been missing since 1997 and many believe she fed him to her tigers. While the evidence may point to foul play, it's important to note that Baskin has never been charged with a crime.

Don Lewis' disappearance case has been opened up again by Florida law enforcement, thanks to the popularity of Tiger King. One has to imagine that TMZ will be spending a significant amount of time on Carole Baskin and Lewis' disappearance. We don't have to wait too much longer to find out. TMZ Investigates: Tiger King - What Really Went Down? will air Monday April 13th on Fox. A time has not yet been announced, though that should be announced soon. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the Tiger King follow-up special.