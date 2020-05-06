Joe Exotic's zoo is currently a major success, thanks to Netflix's Tiger King. The park, which has been renamed Tiger King Park, was just reopened after Oklahoma relaxed its social distancing rules. This is something that Mr. Exotic would love to see, even though the zoo is now owned by Jeff Lowe, who was out greeting the hundreds of customers into the park. The Netflix docuseries is still a huge hit, which has been proven by the huge crowds trying to get into the new refurbished park.

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence, so he's not going to be able to see his former zoo's crazy success. There was a long line outside the zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma over the weekend, which is all great news for Jeff Lowe's wallet. The park has been shut down for weeks, for obvious reasons. Images from the grand reopening shows a lot of people gathered together without masks or any social distancing. It almost looks like the images were taken last year because of the massive crowds.

Families from Oklahoma and surrounding states traveled to be a part of the Tiger King Park reopening and for a chance to meet Jeff Lowe and his wife. Images and video show that tiger cubs were being played with as others took a look at some of the larger cats. Social distancing was not a part of the equation during these festivities at all, nor was wearing masks, though a few people can be spotted wearing them around the park. All of this may irritate Carole Baskin in more ways than one.

Carole Baskin has tried for years to get Joe Exotic's park shut down as seen on the Netflix series, and for a while, it looked as if she had succeeded. But, Jeff Lowe was intent on getting the business up and running again, claiming to run a better and more humane business than what Exotic had going on. Exotic may have started with good intentions when he started the park, but that all fell by the wayside when drugs and ego came into the picture. As for Lowe, his intentions are still being questioned by many fans of the Tiger King docuseries.

For now, Oklahoma will allow Tiger King Park to remain opened. It's not clear how long this will last, but people seem to be really enjoying it. Just when someone starts to think that Joe Exotic's 15 minutes of fame are about to disappear, he keeps popping back up. It was reported earlier this week that Academy Award winning actor Nicolas Cage will be playing Joe Exotic in a scripted TV series. All of Exotic's dreams are coming true as he sits in prison, unable to take part and profit off the chaos he created. TMZ was the first to report on the massive crowds ascending on the Tiger King Park in Oklahoma.

