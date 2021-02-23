Golf pro Tiger Woodsis currently undergoing surgery after he was seriously injured in a single-car crash on Tuesday morning. According to his agent, Woods suffered "multiple leg injuries" as a result of the crash, but the full extent of his condition is unclear. Photos of the accident suggest a rather brutal crash and Woods appears to have been lucky to have escaped with his life.

"On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palso Verdes," a statement from the LA County Sheriffs reads. "The vehicle sustained major damage. The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries."

Woods had been in the area for the annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades. The day before the accident he had taken photos of himself all smiles with David Spade and other stars. It's not clear at this time what may have caused the accident and authorities are now investigating. TMZ Sports reports that alcohol is not believed to have been involved but declined to say whether any other substance may have played a factor.

Fans of Tiger, including many celebrities, are calling for prayers to be sent to Tiger at this time. This includes a tweet from Jada Pinkett Smith that says, "Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don't take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you're good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!" Just hours before news of the accident broke, Smith had posted photos with Woods from when they played golf together on Monday.

"Damn bro prayers for Tiger Woods," posted NBA superstar LeBron James.

NFL player Tim Brown of the Raiders tweeted, "Raider Nation please say a prayer for @TigerWoods, involved in a car crash in Palos Verdes.. TW, may God's healing power and grace be with you!!"

Woods is widely considered to be one of the very best golfers of all time. He holds numerous records of the sport and is tied for first in PGA Tour wins with 82 alongside Sam Snead. In 2019, Woods was even awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Woods will also be recognized for his contributions to the sport when he is inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame this year.

Fortunately, Woods' injuries are reportedly not life-threatening, though it remains unclear just how severely his leg has been hurt. We wish him the very best with his surgery and recovery, and hopefully, the prayers, well wishes, and support will go a long way towards helping Tiger get through this. This news comes to us from TMZ.