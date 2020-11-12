HBO has released the first trailer for their upcoming Tiger documentary. HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions is bringing the two-part documentary illuminating in sweeping scope and vast detail the rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods. The network first announced the documentary back in July of this year, promising to have some of the closest people associated with the golfer. The brief trailer covers a lot of ground in a short amount of time, from greatness at a young age to the tabloids later in life.

Tiger, which was originally going to debut in December, will now premiere in January 2021. The documentary is driven by never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know Tiger Woods best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend and six-time major champion Sir Nick Faldo; Earl Woods' friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger's first true love, Dina Parr, and Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger's world, breaking her silence with her first-ever sit-down interview about their relationship.

Tiger is based on the Book Tiger Woods by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian. "Few global icons are more visible and less understood than Tiger Woods," said Peter Nelson, EVP HBO Sports. "His prodigy came with painstaking sacrifice; his perfected athleticism immobilized him in agony before the age of 40; his self-made fame enabled a self-destructive world of secrecy; and his redemptive reemergence posed as many questions as it answered - not only about one of the greatest sportsmen ever to live, but also the greater American society that engulfed him." The professional story of Woods is well-known, but the behind-the-scenes aspects have been hidden from public view.

According to Tiger executive producer Alex Gibney, the HBO Max documentary "is an epic tale." Gibney went on to say that the story is "for sports fans and for anyone interested in the pursuit of greatness and the price of ambition paid by athletes, particularly when parents and the society-at-large push them to win at any cost." Speaking of winning, Tiger Woods is back on top. As of this writing, he looks to break 70 in the first round of the Augusta National for just the second time in his Masters career.

Tiger Woods is tied for first in PGA Tour wins and ranks second in men's major championships. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers to ever play the game, and is easily one of the most famous athletes of all time. Woods is all set to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Tiger is directed by Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek. The project is executive Produced by Alex Gibney, Sam Pollard, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Armen Keteyian and Jeff Benedict. You can check out the first trailer for Tiger above, thanks to the HBO YouTube channel.