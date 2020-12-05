TikTok dancer Hannah Viverette was interrupted during a broadcast as a man broke into her house. Footage from the incident has since gone viral. Viverette was dancing alone in her apartment, which is located in Hagerstown, Maryland, when she noticed a man open up the door from her balcony, which is on the second story. The intruder, 36-year old Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, was taken into custody by law enforcement and charged with third and fourth degree burglary, second degree assault, stalking, and malicious destruction of property.

In the TikTok video, Hannah Viverette can be seen asking, "Who are you? Who are you?" She can then he heard telling her Alexa device to turn off the music that she was dancing to. "Am I your friend?" Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez asks. "No," she responds. "Are you sure?" he asks. "Yes," Viverette tells him as she bolts out the door with her cellphone to call the cops. The video is pretty disturbing to see, but luckily, nobody was harmed.

Initially, Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez was apprehended by police, only to be let go after posting bond, which is making Hannah Viverette pretty nervous. "The only thing law-enforcement has been able to tell me is that a lot of it has to do with not wanting to house him due to COVID," Viverette said in an interview. "I just really don't think it's fair that he's walking freely right now. And I have to watch my back at every angle." After the aforementioned interview, Rodriguez-Gomez was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for immigration violations, along with burglary, assault, and other criminal charges.

Hannah Viverette says that recognized Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez after the shock had worn off. "I had seen him before, and it took me about three seconds to put it all together that this is the man that's out in his truck, that watches me from my balcony, that's made advances at me," she said. "In that moment, I just knew that it wasn't going to be good." Viverette went on to note, "He kept his hands in his pockets, which is what initially scared me." Nobody wants to have to confront someone breaking into their home, and Viverette feared for the worst. "Obviously, the fact that an intruder is coming in, but he wouldn't take his hands out of his hoodie. And I was worried that he had a weapon on him."

Since the break in, Hannah Viverette has been allowed to break her lease on her apartment by the property manager. Whatever the case may be, she is not going to stop dancing on TikTok because of the situation. "He's not going to take that away from me. Absolutely not," Viverette said. "I'm not going live in fear." You can watch the video above, along with an interview with Viverette above, thanks to the Inside Edition YouTube channel.