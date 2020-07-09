Teenagers using TikTok stumbled upon real-life horror when they discovered human remains under a Seattle bridge. Authorities have identified the two victims as Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27. The couple were reportedly shot and killed ten days prior to the June 20th discovery, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office. In addition to TikTok, the teenagers were using the Randonautica application, which sends users on "random adventures." They were exploring the city when they discovered some mysterious luggage in the water.

The bodies of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner were stuffed into bags, which were discovered by the teens using TikTok and Randonautica. This comes just after news that the U.S. is considering banning TikTok. In the video, one can sense the excitement of the teens as they think they've found bags of money. However, after some peer pressure, one of them uses a stick to open one of the bags, which gave off a horrible scent. They ended up notifying authorities, who responded on the scene in less than two hours. Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson confirmed that the TikTok video wasn't posted until the next day and had this to say.

"We're glad the video is out there. We spoke to the people involved and they corroborated some of the information. The kids found bag on beach, it smelled, they called 911. ... Officers got out there in about an hour and a half, and then officers did further investigation and then discovered that it was probably remains and called the detectives and the Medical Examiner's Office."

Jessica Lewis was a mother of four and dated Austin Wenner for eight years, according to her aunt, Gina Jaschke. As of this writing, no suspects have been named or arrested. However, Jaschke has started a GoFundMe to raise funds for a possible reward for anybody giving any kind of information about the murders. "They were just nice normal people," she said. "Nobody deserves what happened to them." Jaschke went on and stated, "Whether it's out of their heart they turn somebody in, or out of the cash, it doesn't matter as long as somebody is held accountable for this."

Austin Wenner was shot once in the torso, while Jessica Lewis was shot "multiple times." The teenagers who discovered the bags have been ruled out as suspects. The co-founder of the app Randonautica, which led the group to the horrific discovery, says that this "was an unfortunate coincidence." The app allows users to go on a choose your own adventure-type of journey by giving out random locations in relation to current locations.

While Randonautica users have posted creepy stuff in the past, it's normally pretty innocent. However, the recent discovery of two dead bodies in Seattle has raised some questions about the application. In a statement, the company says, "Our first reaction was to reach out to the teenagers to make sure they were doing alright. We sent a message letting them know the intention of Randonautica is not to find something disturbing like this." You can head over to the GoFundMe to either donate or offer any information pertaining to the murders of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner.