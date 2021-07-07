Tilda Swinton will star in Wes Anderson's next movie with the untitled project set to start filming in Spain this fall. The new movie will mark the fifth collaboration between Tilda Swinton and Anderson, as she previously appeared in the filmmaker's movies Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Isle of Dogs. Swinton is also a part of the ensemble cast of Anderson's latest movie The French Dispatch, which will have its world premiere at Cannes in July.

In a new interview with Variety, Swinton touches on the collaborations she's had with Wes Andersonover the years. She also confirms that her next role will be for yet another Anderson movie, though no details were offered about the part or the movie's plot. All that's been revealed at this point is the untitled movie is set in Spain and that production will begin in September. Chances are, Swinton will also be joined by an ensemble cast featuring many other remarkable talents.

"The people he invites are so spectacular," Tilda Swinton said of the casts Anderson typically puts together for his movies. "It's not always a great thing that people look like they're having quite as much fun as we are. One should maybe try and tone it down a little."

"I was hanging out with the Fonz!" She said of Henry Winkler, who worked with Swinton for The French Dispatch. "They were there in their homburg hats every day, and we just sat at their knee and had such fun. There is always a surprise [in Anderson's films]."

The French Dispatch, which will have its wide release in October, features Swinton as art critic, J.K.L. Berensen. Anderson actually wrote the part specifically for Swinton based on their time together working on previous movies. In fact, the pair had even spoken about the character years before the movie officially started development. Per Variety, Anderson called the role something that Swinton "instantly knew this is more or less a part only she could play."

Of the parts she chooses, which often include Anderson movies, Swinton added: "I'm a cine-nerd. I'm really, really, really devoted to the cinema, and this is another thing that makes me so happy about the prospect of Cannes. These films that I'm privileged enough to be taking are cinema films - they were not made for television."

The movie was written and directed by Anderson based on a story by Anderson, Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness, and Jason Schwartzman. Along with Swinton and Winkler, the movie stars other big names like Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Frances McDormand, Lea Seydoux, Timothee Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson. Other well-known talents like Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, and Anjelica Huston also appear in supporting roles.

You can catch Swinton in The French Dispatch when the movie is released in United States theaters on Oct. 22, 2021. There's no word yet on a potential release date for the next project with Anderson and Swinton, but the plan is for that production to start rolling cameras in September. This news comes to us from Variety.