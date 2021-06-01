Screen Media has unveiled a July 2 release date for the new Megan Fox thriller Till Death. The film will receive a limited theatrical release along with the now standard On-Demand option just ahead of Independence Day weekend, an ironic release date considering the plot of the movie revolves on the idea its lead has anything other than independence. The story centres on Emma, Fox's character, who finds herself handcuffed to her dead husband and under threat from two hit men. This news was originally reported at Bloody Disgusting.

If there is something sounding a little familiar about this, it could be down to the fact the story is a slightly different take on the Stephen King novel Gerald's Game, which itself was made into a Netflix movie recently. In that story, a wife in the middle of a dirty weekend in a secluded cabin with her husband gets more than she bargained for when, after handcuffing her to the bed, he dies of a heart attack leaving her abandoned and trapped. You can see the similarities already, but despite the husband/wife handcuff, secluded location situation, Till Death has a few tricks up its sleeve.

The suspense thriller, which looks set to require a one-handed tour-de-force performance from Megan Fox, finds the character waking up following a romantic lake house evening with her husband, handcuffed to his dead body and covered in blood. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she has to fight off killers seemingly under the instruction of her deceased husband to finish her off in a twisted plot of his creation. The film is the first time Fox has stepped into the genre since the very underrated Jennifer's Body in 2009, and is also the feature film debut of S. K. Dale, who previously directed the award-winning short The Coatmaker.

Earlier in the month, Screen Media released a statement saying, "Megan's gritty performance will leave you on the edge of your seat right up until the very end. " Producer Jeffrey Greenstein added, "At a time when people need entertainment more than ever, we couldn't be more excited to team with Screen Media again to bring the world this unique and thrilling film that will certainly be a welcomed distraction." With the aforementioned similarities to Gerald's Game, perhaps it isn't all that unique after all, but we're not going to quibble over technicalities.

Screen Media have been quite busy recently, having acquired mafia thriller The Birthday Cake starring Shiloh Fernandez, Ewan McGregor, and Val Kilmer, Senior Moment starring William Shatner, Jean Smart and Christopher Lloyd, as well as the critically acclaimed documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street. Other releases have included the bizarre Nicola Cage hit Willy's Wonderland, and Bella Thorne's thriller, Girl. With a white-knuckle ride promised, it looks like they could have another hit on their hands with Till Death.

Till Death co-stars Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen and Jack Roth. Jason Carvey wrote the screenplay, one of the scripts that featured on the "Blood List", a genre specific version of the Black List, which compiles together the best unproduced scripts for consideration among filmmakers.