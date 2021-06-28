The official trailer for Screen Media's Till Death has been released. The trailer shows Megan Fox chained to a corpse. It would seem that the dead man in this case is her deceased husband. The thriller, due for a July 2nd, 2021 release - both on VOD and as a planned, albeit limited theatrical run - also marks the directorial debut of S.K. Dale. The film is written by (perhaps the aptly named) Jason Carvey.

Based on the trailer, the movie appears to follow the familiar home invasion formula. The added wrinkle here however is Megan Fox's character Emma being chained to the body of what we're led to believe is (was) her husband Mark. You'd be forgiven for suspecting that the film is familiar to but with a slight deviation on the premise of Stephen King's novel Gerald's Game - itself adapted into a well received 2017 Netflix film.

The synopsis for Till Death reads as follows: "Emma (Megan Fox) is stuck in a stale marriage to Mark and is surprised when he whisks her away to their secluded lake house for a romantic evening on their 10th anniversary. But everything soon changes, and Emma finds herself trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, the target of a plan that gets more sinister at every turn."

The trailer shows Emma and Mark seemingly getting away for a private anniversary weekend in order to heal the growing rift in their marriage. Of course the best laid plans more often than not have a terrible habit of going awry. In this case the (not-quite) happy couple's little getaway location also houses a safe containing a not-inconsiderable fortune in jewels - a fact all too well known to a pair of thieves looking to claim the rocks for themselves.

The trailer also makes a point of showing the snowy isolation of Emma and Mark's weekend retreat. As a result along with the distinctly Gerald's Game flavor of the plot, the trailer also manages to invoke a similar atmosphere to the first thirty minutes or so of Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining, with the inclusion of long, snow filled scenic shots - that Stephen King, popping up again.

The next most obvious nod that one can glean from the trailer, would be to the Saw franchise - the poster-child for captives being leashed to corpses. Certainly, Till Death appears to pay homage to several horror/thriller staples. Take a dash of Stephen King, add a little Saw and season with a sprinkle of David Fincher's 2002 thriller, Panic Room - these definitely feel like the constituent components of Till Death.

The imminently released feature also stars Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen and Jack Roth. Till Death could well mark a welcome return for Fox, given that her recent body of work has tended towards comedic or family orientated roles. The tagline lifted from the trailer quotes that "Survival is the best revenge" - food for thought!