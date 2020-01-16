Dog lover and hitman John Wick has emerged as one of cinema's most indestructible characters, able to kill swatches of henchmen and fall off of tall buildings without breaking much of a sweat. But, what if an unlikely individual, say, Tim Allen, was to emerge as the man to kill Baba Yaga? Well, that is exactly what Allen had in mind when he relayed his assassination plan to Mr. Wick himself, Keanu Reeves.

"I go into this whole thing, 'Hey, Keanu. Here's what I would do if I was in the movie, if I was one of the villains. I'd say, 'Hey, look. Let's keep him out of enclosed spaces. What I would do is I'd wait until you come out of your house, because you have a little dog that you walk. I'd be across the street with a big rifle and I'd just pick you off coming out of the house.'"

Keanu Reeves on the other hand has emerged as one of Hollywood's nicest people, giving away swatches of money to good causes and calling an entire room of fans 'breathtaking', but the actor took no prisoners when responding to Allen's plan, murdering him not with a headshot, but with words.

"He [Keanu] doesn't even blink. He goes, 'Wick would know you were there.'"

Ouch! Clearly Reeves has gotten so deep into the character of John Wick that he knows the very inner workings of his mind, and it is impossible to deny that yes, Wick would absolutely know you were there. Allen's belief that Wick prefers the confines of places such as bars and alleyways is not wholly untrue, but Reeve shuts Allen down with such confidence it's almost frightening.

Tim Allen regaled his audience with this story, which took place after the two actors sat down to watch Toy Story 4, with Allen having just seen John Wick 3 - Parabellum. Allen and Reeves of course co-starred in Toy Story 4 where a friendly rivalry of sorts has blossomed between them, with Allen joking that he felt the final Toy Story has too much Keanu Reeves. It all began due to the comparisons that were made between Allen's Buzz Lightyear and Reeves' new character, Duke Caboom, with Reeves making a conscious effort to avoid any imitation.

Toy Story 4 has recently been nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for Randy Newman's "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" at the Academy Awards. The Pixar film earned $1.07 billion worldwide, becoming the sixth highest-grossing movie of 2019, and marks the final appearance of beloved characters Buzz and Woody on the big screen after 25 years.

As for John Wick, he will be going head-to-head with another iconic Keanu Reeves character, Neo, when both John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4 are released on the same day in May 2021.