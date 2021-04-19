Beloved actor Tim Curry has just turned 75, and thousands of fans are celebrating the screen legend's birthday online. As such a versatile actor with many memorable roles, there's any number of places where fans of Curry might recognize him from the most. From The Rocky Horror Picture Show to Stephen King's It miniseries, Curry has established himself as one of the planet's most favorite actors, and the incoming birthday wishes are already numbering in the thousands.

"Celebrating Tim Curry's 75th birthday today like..." one fan tweets, adding a GIF of Dr. Frank-N-Furter putting on a party hat. Another The Rocky Horror Picture Show fan exclaimed, "Happy birthday to Tim Curry, love of my life and shining star of my heart."

Someone else posted: "A very Happy 75th Birthday to the legendary Tim Curry, a man who could do it all: act, sing, dance, the whole shebang! From Frankenfurter to Pennywise, the Deliv himself & everything else in between, this man is pure dynamite & gold wrapped as one!"

"Happy birthday to the always delightful Tim Curry, an actor too good to settle for any one medium or nationality," tweeted the gaming podcast Retronauts. Recognizing his role in Clue, another fan post reads: "While we're quote tweeting movies we unconditionally love, since today is Tim Curry's 75th birthday I want to tell the world I unconditionally love the entire cast of Clue and why haven't you already watched this movie?"

"Tim Curry is trending due to his birthday," another fan said, posting an image of Curry on stage as King Arthur. "A small killer rabbit wants me to remind you to include his role as King Arthur from Spamalot in all the images and to always look on the bright side of life."

And another fan writes, "Happy 75th Birthday to Tim Curry, who was brilliant in almost every film he starred in and, at his peak, one of the funniest actors alive. He ranks high in the pantheon of on-screen Cardinal Richelieus."

While Curry rose to prominence playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, he is also known for a variety of other unforgettable roles. That includes playing Darkness in Legend, Wadsworth in Clue, Pennywise in It, Cardinal Richelieu in The Three Musketeers, Long John Silver in Muppet Treasure Island, and Gomez Addams in Addams Family Reunion.

Curry is also celebrated for his voice acting, which includes an Emmy-winning performance as the voice of Captain Hook on the classic cartoon series Peter Pan & the Pirates. He has also voiced Sir Nigel Thornberry on The Wild Thornberrys and Palpatine on Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In October, Curry also reprised the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter once again when he participated in a live table reading of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

It's a big day for Curry now that he's officially 75 years old. However, he's choosing to celebrate the day, here's to the legendary actor having the best birthday he's had yet. Let us also take the opportunity to join the rest of his fans by wishing a very happy 75th birthday to Tim Curry!

