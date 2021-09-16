The Incredible Hulk star Tim Roth has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as monstrous villain Abomination, with the actor reprising the role for the big screen outing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. His comeback does not stop there however, with Roth due to reprise the role again on the small screen in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk, which, as the actor explains, is something he struggled with at first. Thankfully, he was assisted by The Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, who showed him a different way to play Abomination - with humor.

"I did The Incredible Hulk years ago, just because I thought my kids would be embarrassed by it. I did it for them and I really enjoyed making it. So when they came to me and said: "We're adapting the She-Hulk thing. Can you come back as that character again?" I was like, sure. It should be fun. I was very surprised though because it was difficult at first. It was only when Mark Ruffalo came in to shoot his stuff that I went: 'Oh, that's how you do it! With a sense of humor!'"

So, it sounds like Marvel fans can expect a much funnier version of Abomination when She-Hulk rolls around, with Roth no doubt initially trying to give the character the same intensity he displayed in his Incredible Hulk debut.

This lurch towards comedy should come as little surprise to those keeping track of She-Hulk, which has been described by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige as a "half-hour legal comedy," and something that Marvel Studios has "never done before." The Marvel boss has since further revealed that the show will take inspiration and "stay true" to writer-artist John Byrne's 1980s She-Hulk run, which took a semi-satirical approach to the character, even making her one of the few Marvel characters who can break the fourth wall.

She-Hulk will be run by Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao and is being directed by Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Anu Valia (A.P. Bio). Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany in on board to play the titular character, with the series centering on Jennifer Walters (played by Maslany), who is a lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner. Jennifer inherits Banner's Hulk powers after receiving a blood transfusion from him but, unlike Bruce Banner, when she hulks out Jennifer can retain most of her personality, intelligence, and, crucially, emotional control.

"It's a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken as a working professional despite the fact that she is well over 6'7" - and green," Kevin Feige said during Marvel's presentation at the most recent Disney Investor Day event. Feige went on to call the series "very funny", before teasing the arrival of other characters from across the MCU. "Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are gonna pop up from episode to episode," Feige said.

Abomination's role with Tim Roth returning in the series is currently unknown, but, thanks to his penchant for rampaging, it's likely he will be in need of some legal assistance. She-Hulk is scheduled to be released in 2022, and will consist of ten episodes. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.