Following the arrival of the second Shang-Chi trailer, it took very little time for fans to note the appearance of a familiar but very unexpected Marvel villain. Along with Doctor Strange's Wong, the blink and you miss it clip featured none other than The Incredible Hulk' s Abomination, who has not been seen in the MCU since the very disjointed second movie of the Infinity Saga but has been confirmed to be one of the antagonists in the upcoming She-Hulk series.

Thanks to a new interview with producer Jonathan Schwartz, we now know that not only is the character returning, but this is what looks like a reintroduction to a character that is going to be getting a lot more screen time in the near future than he has had in the last decade, and therefore it seems only right that Tim Roth has returned to voice the mutation.

Speaking to The Direct about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Schwartz said, "Roth did some vocalization for us... he certainly was part of that process. There will be more of Abomination to come, so more of that story to be told. With regards to Shang-Chi, it sort of came down to who would be the coolest character for this moment? Who do we want to see in that ring? And then understanding who would make sense for whatever ongoing stories they have going on out there in the bigger universe."

In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, the producer talked about what led to Abomination being brought into the movie over some of the other characters that could have been included in the same scene. "We love that moment. We sort of knew, [director] Destin [Daniel Cretton] and I, that there had to be a big, kind of showcasing fight between two known characters in there, and it just became this big talk with us in talking about who made sense, and who'd be cool, and who we would think it would be a good fight between, and we ended up with wanting Abomination because it seemed to make the most story sense for where we're going to find him in this universe, and also, just be a cool, awesome fight. And it fell along those lines, like it was a good time to refresh Abomination's look. We haven't seen him for a while, so I think everyone was excited to kind of see him at all in weird glory."

The earlier confirmation that Abomination would feature in She-Hulk, marking the first time that the character has been seen with Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk considering it was Ed Norton who played the scientist in The Incredible Hulk, had already given fans an expectation of seeing the superbeing making a return to the MCU, but no one was expecting that return to come as part of a cage-fight in Shang-Chi. With Roth confirmed to be returning to the MCU, it appears that Marvel are, in a way, now looking to bring its lost child back into the fold.

Previously, the only real connection to The Incredible Hulk, other than the Hulk character himself, has been Thaddeus Ross - played by William Hurt - who has appeared in numerous MCU films, the most recent of which being Black Widow. Considering how interconnected Marvel have been with their movies, the only real surprise is how long it has taken to bring Abomination back to screens, but everything has its time and it looks like his time is certainly now. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives in cinemas exclusively tomorrow.