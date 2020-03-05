Tom and Jerry director Tim Story is being sued after a 2-year old boy drowned in his hot tub. The tragedy happened back in November 2019. According to court documents, the child's father, Miguel Raygoza-Castillo, is suing over the incident, which happened at Story's Los Angeles home. Raygoza-Castillo's son reportedly got into the backyard, where he was able to gain access to the hot tub. The 2-year old fell into the hot tub and was later found unresponsive and taken to the hospital where he fought for his life for 4 days.

Miguel Raygoza-Castillo and his family had to make the difficult decision to take their son off of life support during that 4-day stint at the hospital. Raygoza-Castillo is now suing Tim Story for not having the proper residential pool security equipment, which led to the accident occurring. It's not clear how Raygoza-Castillo and Story know each other. It's also unclear how the 2-year old was able to get into the backyard unsupervised and able to make it over to the hot tub.

Miguel Raygoza-Castillo is suing Tim Story and his wife for "damages including medical, funeral and burial expenses... as well as pain, suffering and the emotional distress from losing a child." As of this writing, the Ride Along director has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit. Regardless, this is a heartbreaking situation. A GoFundMe was set up for the Raygoza-Castillo family back when the incident occurred, though it only ended up making less than $2,000 of the initial $10,000 goal. The page was set up to help pay for funeral and burial services, along with hospital costs.

California has some pretty strict laws when it comes to owning pools and hot tubs. As of 2019, two of the following six safety features are required for residential pools. Enclosures that isolate the pool or spa from the home, a mesh safety fence that isolates the pool or spa, a safety pool cover or automatic cover. Door alarms or gate alarms, door closing and latching systems, with latch at least 54″ above floor, and pool alarms meeting ASTM F2208 standards are also needed. It doesn't look like Tim Story had any of these safety precautions set up for his pool.

Tim Story attended LA's Westchester High School, with jazz pianist Eric Reed and actresses Regina King and Nia Long. He was senior class president at the high school and later graduated from the USC School of Cinematic Arts in 1991. Story first launched a music career while he was still in high school. He was a member of Ice-T's Rhyme Syndicate and the group T.D.F. before getting into filmmaking. Along with the Ride Along franchise, which stars Kevin Hart and Ice Cube, Story has also directed Barbershop, Tom and Jerry, Shaft, First Sunday, and Think Like a Man. This story was first reported by TMZ.