Tim Tebow is officially breaking into the movie making business. The former NFL star, who had a brief but memorable run as quarterback of the Denver Broncos and a less memorable stint with the New York Jets, is producing a faith-based movie titled Run the Race. Tebow, who is now a professional baseball player in the minor leagues for the New York Mets, can add Hollywood producer to his growing list of accomplishments in life. He serves as executive producer alongside his brother Robby. Tebow had this to say about the upcoming movie in a statement.

"This is a story about overcoming the hard issues of life, about the power of sacrifice, the power of family and the power of forgiveness. I love being a part of a project like this because it will impact lives."

Run the Race follows brothers who have been abandoned by their father and are suffering from the death of their mother. When one suffers an injury that puts his football career in doubt, the other laces up his track cleats to resurrect their hopes and dreams of a better future. The cast includes Mykelti Williamson, Frances Fisher, Tanner Stine and Evan Hofer. Mario Van Peebles and Eddie George are also featured. George is a former Heisman Trophy winner who went on to have a very successful career as a running back in the NFL. He had this to say about the movie.

"Sports really is a microcosm of how life is. Somebody's going to deal with adversity. Somebody's going to deal with loss. Somebody's going to deal with pain. Somebody's going to deal with victory and success. I think this film reflects that."

This is actually a reasonably logical move for the 31-year-old Tim Tebow. Plenty of professional athletes have tried to keep their success going by breaking into Hollywood. Tebow is very outspoken about his religious beliefs, so the idea of him producing a faith-based movie such as this is right in line with his sensibilities. Despite only playing a few of seasons in the NFL, Tebow has maintained a die-hard following, which also makes sense from the business side of things. He can directly market Run the Race to said fanbase.

There is quite the market for movies such as these. In recent years, movies like Heaven is For Real, God's Not Dead and this year's I Can Only Imagine have all found success at the box office. As for Run the Race, the movie is in the final stages of post-production, meaning it's very nearly in the can. The Tebow brothers and the rest of the producers are currently in the midst of negotiating a theatrical release. At the present time, there is no word on how soon that release could be, but it seems reasonable to assume that we will be seeing this movie sometime in 2019. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.